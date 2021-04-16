Log in
IMMERSION CORPORATION

(IMMR)
Immersion : to Report First Quarter 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on May 6, 2021

04/16/2021
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after market close.

The company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 800-367-2403 (conference ID: 8181866) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on May 16, 2021, by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the conference ID: 8181866. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available from the "Events & Presentations" page of Immersion's Investor Relations website at https://ir.immersion.com/news-and-events.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(IMMR – C)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,6 M - -
Net income 2021 12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart IMMERSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Immersion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMERSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 9,05 $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jared Smith Chief Executive Officer & VP-Worldwide Sales
Aaron Akerman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sharon E. Holt Chairman
Eric Brandon Singer Executive Chairman
Chris Ullrich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMERSION CORPORATION-19.84%279
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.91%1 957 205
SEA LIMITED23.37%128 034
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.46%97 625
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.11%59 814
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC2.25%59 797
