  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Immersion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMMR   US4525211078

IMMERSION CORPORATION

(IMMR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.690 USD   -2.29%
04:17pImmersion to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022
BU
03/09IMMERSION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Immersion Corporation Announces Mary Dotz Intends to Stand for Re-Election to the Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immersion to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

04/21/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after market close.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Immersion, and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries.

(IMMR – C)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,1 M - -
Net income 2021 12,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart IMMERSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Immersion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMERSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Francis M. Jose Chief Executive Officer & General Counsel
Aaron Akerman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Eric Brandon Singer Executive Chairman
Yeshwant Muthusamy Chief Technology Officer
Sumit Agarwal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMERSION CORPORATION-14.71%161
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.85%2 146 803
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-30.29%67 379
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.97%57 522
SEA LIMITED-55.22%56 289
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.89%46 888