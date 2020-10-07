Log in
10/07/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Immersion : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on November 5, 2020

10/07/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close.

The company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 800-289-0438 (conference ID: 9501219) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on November 10, 2020, by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the conference ID: 9501219. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available from the "Events & Presentations" page of Immersion's Investor Relations website at https://ir.immersion.com/news-and-events.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Immersion is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(IMMR – C)


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,26 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -165x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 177 M 177 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart IMMERSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Immersion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMERSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 6,58 $
Spread / Highest target 97,6%
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramzi Haidamus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon E. Holt Chairman
Aaron Akerman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Chris Ullrich Chief Technology Officer
Todd Conroy Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMERSION CORPORATION-11.44%177
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED12.66%10 711
SYNNEX CORPORATION17.95%7 823
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-27.37%4 036
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.96%2 073
EIZO CORPORATION-1.03%795
