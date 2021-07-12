Bâtiment Isala : le pacte vert d'Immobel avec le quartier européen

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 12 July at 11 AM CET

THE ISALA BUILDING: IMMOBEL'S GREEN DEAL WITH THE EUROPEAN QUARTER

Immobel has introduced a building permit request for the renovation of the Isala building, the former headquarters of Total on Rue de la Loi/Wetstraat in Brussels. The Isala building, which is located next to the Arts-Loi mobility hub, will become an iconic and sustainable office building in the European quarter of Brussels. Thanks to a nearly-zero carbon footprint, an energy-positive goal and a strong focus on strengthening biodiversity and the wellbeing of end-users, Isala aspires to become one of Europe's top buildings in terms of sustainability.

Neutelings Riedijk & Jaspers-Eyers Architects are the architects of the project. The project consists of 32,435m² of offices, 491m² of retail and social impact spaces, and a courtyard garden of 768m².

The name of the building is linked to Isala van Diest (born in 1842) who was the first female medical doctor and first female university graduate in Belgium.

Human-centered design for a healthy workplace environment

Health, wellbeing, and circularity are the driving forces behind the design choices. Enlarging the existing office floorspace, which is over 3.15m high, with a renewed interior facade will increase daylight and provide the opportunity to implement green elements and sun shading.

The renovated, wider office floors also improve circulation and provide amenities that encourage soft mobility choices such as a bicycle parking space for more than 200 bikes as well as bicycle repair services.

Circularity, adaptability, and positive planetary impact

The project will respect, as much as possible, the original 1939 building, designed by architect Maxime Winders. At the same time, the project embraces a bold regeneration strategy in terms of carbon, energy, ecological and social aspects.

The existing building will be preserved as far as possible. This renovation strategy optimises the urban mining potential with up to 4 to 6 % of urban mining for all newly introduced materials.

On-site energy production is developed through the integration of photovoltaic panels and a geothermal installation. This results in energy with zero-carbon emissions in use (operational carbon) and a fossil fuel-free,energy-positive concept. All newly-built constructions will be executed in CLT (Cross Laminated Timber), which has a positive impact on CO2 absorption.