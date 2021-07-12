Bâtiment Isala : le pacte vert d'Immobel avec le quartier européen

PRESS RELEASE
12/07/2021
Brussels, 12 July at 11 AM CET
THE ISALA BUILDING: IMMOBEL'S GREEN DEAL WITH THE EUROPEAN QUARTER
Immobel has introduced a building permit request for the renovation of the Isala building, the former headquarters of Total on Rue de la Loi/Wetstraat in Brussels. The Isala building, which is located next to the Arts-Loi mobility hub, will become an iconic and sustainable office building in the European quarter of Brussels. Thanks to a nearly-zero carbon footprint, an energy-positive goal and a strong focus on strengthening biodiversity and the wellbeing of end-users, Isala aspires to become one of Europe's top buildings in terms of sustainability.
Neutelings Riedijk & Jaspers-Eyers Architects are the architects of the project. The project consists of 32,435m² of offices, 491m² of retail and social impact spaces, and a courtyard garden of 768m².
The name of the building is linked to Isala van Diest (born in 1842) who was the first female medical doctor and first female university graduate in Belgium.
Human-centered design for a healthy workplace environment
Health, wellbeing, and circularity are the driving forces behind the design choices. Enlarging the existing office floorspace, which is over 3.15m high, with a renewed interior facade will increase daylight and provide the opportunity to implement green elements and sun shading.
The renovated, wider office floors also improve circulation and provide amenities that encourage soft mobility choices such as a bicycle parking space for more than 200 bikes as well as bicycle repair services.
Circularity, adaptability, and positive planetary impact
The project will respect, as much as possible, the original 1939 building, designed by architect Maxime Winders. At the same time, the project embraces a bold regeneration strategy in terms of carbon, energy, ecological and social aspects.
The existing building will be preserved as far as possible. This renovation strategy optimises the urban mining potential with up to 4 to 6 % of urban mining for all newly introduced materials.
On-site energy production is developed through the integration of photovoltaic panels and a geothermal installation. This results in energy with zero-carbon emissions in use (operational carbon) and a fossil fuel-free,energy-positive concept. All newly-built constructions will be executed in CLT (Cross Laminated Timber), which has a positive impact on CO2 absorption.
The water loop is also closed by water-saving equipment and on-site buffering will allow the harvest and reuse of water. The nature loop is closed by turning 768m² of the constructed surface into a courtyard on permeable soil, a green roof, and a green facade. By choosing the right vegetation, the Isala building will directly impact and improve local biodiversity.
Strong public and social engagement
The Isala building will open up to the city with a ground floor that invites various activities, thereby contributing to the local economy and reinvigorating the dynamics of the neighbourhood.
The winter garden in the interior island is designed as a hybrid space that can be shared, creating a building with life beyond working hours.
The Isala project also aims to have a direct socio-economic impact on the local community. Immobel intends to set up partnerships with associations and instances active in enhancing the employability of young people in Brussels during the construction phase.
Immobel's sustainability ambition will be translated into a BREEAM OUTSTANDING label, the DGNB label, and a WELL PLATINUM certification.
Immobel plans to start the renovation work at the end of 2022.
A summary of the project:
-
Office space: 32.435m²
-
Retail space: 491m²
-
Bike parking: 202 places
-
Car parking: 139 places
-
Courtyard garden: 768m²
About Immobel: Immobel is the largest listed real estate developer in Belgium. The Group, which dates back to 1863, creates high-quality,future-proof urban environments with a positive impact on the way people live, work and play, and specialises in mixed real estate. With a stock market valuation of over EUR 650 million and a portfolio of more than 1,600,000m² of project development in 6 countries (Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Poland, France, Spain, Germany), Immobel occupies a leading position in the European real estate market. The Group strives for sustainability in urban development. Furthermore, it uses part of its profits to support good causes in the areas of health, culture and social inclusion. Approximately 200 people work at Immobel.
