Immobel : France lance la construction de ses 2 résidences dans la ZAC du Fort d'Aubervilliers

PRESS RELEASE 11/07/2022

Paris, Monday 11 July 2022 at 10 a.m.

IMMOBEL FRANCE STARTS CONSTRUCTION ON ITS 2 RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS IN THE FORT D'AUBERVILLIERS MIXED DEVELOPMENT ZONE

More than 400 housing units built by Immobel France will emerge from 2024 in this future eco-district

Led by the public establishment Grand Paris Aménagement, the Fort d'Aubervilliers development project, located on Avenue Jean Jaurès, has reached a new stage in its development. On 8 July, the foundation stone of the two residential buildings to be built by Immobel France was laid.

The two residential buildings, known as "Fort'Izy" and "Fort'Immo", consist of 157 free-access housing units and 256 rented social and intermediate housing units. These were the first to be marketed in the mixed development zone, with resounding success. Indeed, more than 70% of the housing units out of the 157 in free access have already been sold. They offer flats with one to six rooms, most of which come with outside spaces, including duplexes with a balcony, loggia, terrace or even a private garden. The project provides for a residential mix combining rented social housing, intermediate housing and home ownership with standard or reduced VAT. This multiple programme boasts a range of housing offerings and supports the residential experience of the district's future occupants.

Both residential buildings offer shared green spaces with a strong commitment to quality and guarantees in terms of sustainable development and accessibility. The "Fort'Izy" residential building was designed by the firms Lebunetel and Soucheyre. "Fort'Immo" was designed by the firm Nunc architectes.

A project boasting the highest sustainability standards

As far as Immobel France is concerned, sustainability is naturally at the heart of this project. The residential buildings will meet the latest standards and will be NF HABITAT HQE certified.

For this project, the teams at Immobel France have opted for biosourced materials for lot B2B4. They have also attached particular value to energy efficiency, since the project is aiming for energy performance to be 10% higher than the heating regulations currently in force.1

The eco-district project includes the enhancement of landscaped areas, representing 13 hectares of rehabilitated greenery partially open to residents, which will be developed and subsequently delivered as part of the second tranche of the mixed development zone.

Mostly buyers from the Paris region

Among the 157 accommodations in free access:

75% of buyers are buying their main residence, 65% of them benefiting from reduced VAT

60% of those buying their main residence are from Paris

25% of buyers are rental investors

"Laying the foundation stone of our two residential buildings in the Fort d'Aubervilliers mixed development zone eco-district is a symbolic milestone in this ambitious development that is much anticipated by residents of Aubervilliers and the Paris region against the backdrop of a significant housing shortage, both for sale and rent. We're honoured to be contributing to this urban development by offering high-quality and sustainable housing units," said Fabien Acerbis, Managing Director of Immobel France, at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the residential buildings.

1 RT2012 - 10%