Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Immobel NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMMO   BE0003599108

IMMOBEL NV

(IMMO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:25 2022-07-12 am EDT
57.30 EUR   -2.22%
06:34aIMMOBEL : France lance la construction de ses 2 résidences dans la ZAC du Fort d'Aubervilliers
PU
07/11IMMOBEL : acquires the residential “Commodore” project located in Evere, Brussels, Belgium
PU
07/07Immobel Capital Partners appoints Melinda Knatchbull as Chief Financial and Operating Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immobel : France lance la construction de ses 2 résidences dans la ZAC du Fort d'Aubervilliers

07/12/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE 11/07/2022

Paris, Monday 11 July 2022 at 10 a.m.

Unregulated information

IMMOBEL FRANCE STARTS CONSTRUCTION ON ITS 2 RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS IN THE FORT D'AUBERVILLIERS MIXED DEVELOPMENT ZONE

More than 400 housing units built by Immobel France will emerge from 2024 in this future eco-district

Led by the public establishment Grand Paris Aménagement, the Fort d'Aubervilliers development project, located on Avenue Jean Jaurès, has reached a new stage in its development. On 8 July, the foundation stone of the two residential buildings to be built by Immobel France was laid.

The two residential buildings, known as "Fort'Izy" and "Fort'Immo", consist of 157 free-access housing units and 256 rented social and intermediate housing units. These were the first to be marketed in the mixed development zone, with resounding success. Indeed, more than 70% of the housing units out of the 157 in free access have already been sold. They offer flats with one to six rooms, most of which come with outside spaces, including duplexes with a balcony, loggia, terrace or even a private garden. The project provides for a residential mix combining rented social housing, intermediate housing and home ownership with standard or reduced VAT. This multiple programme boasts a range of housing offerings and supports the residential experience of the district's future occupants.

Both residential buildings offer shared green spaces with a strong commitment to quality and guarantees in terms of sustainable development and accessibility. The "Fort'Izy" residential building was designed by the firms Lebunetel and Soucheyre. "Fort'Immo" was designed by the firm Nunc architectes.

A project boasting the highest sustainability standards

As far as Immobel France is concerned, sustainability is naturally at the heart of this project. The residential buildings will meet the latest standards and will be NF HABITAT HQE certified.

For this project, the teams at Immobel France have opted for biosourced materials for lot B2B4. They have also attached particular value to energy efficiency, since the project is aiming for energy performance to be 10% higher than the heating regulations currently in force.1

The eco-district project includes the enhancement of landscaped areas, representing 13 hectares of rehabilitated greenery partially open to residents, which will be developed and subsequently delivered as part of the second tranche of the mixed development zone.

Mostly buyers from the Paris region

Among the 157 accommodations in free access:

  • 75% of buyers are buying their main residence, 65% of them benefiting from reduced VAT
  • 60% of those buying their main residence are from Paris
  • 25% of buyers are rental investors

"Laying the foundation stone of our two residential buildings in the Fort d'Aubervilliers mixed development zone eco-district is a symbolic milestone in this ambitious development that is much anticipated by residents of Aubervilliers and the Paris region against the backdrop of a significant housing shortage, both for sale and rent. We're honoured to be contributing to this urban development by offering high-quality and sustainable housing units," said Fabien Acerbis, Managing Director of Immobel France, at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the residential buildings.

1 RT2012 - 10%

Quality and customisation of the housing units

Immobel France has opted to offer high-quality façades, such as stone, brick and imprinted concrete facings, and a high level of services in the housing units. Future buyers of this programme are given the opportunity to customise their housing units. The materials used, the services and the finishes are of the highest quality. Comfort is ensured through the quality of the sound insulation, the access to natural light and the optimal layout of the space. Each development bears the Group's signature as proof of its pride in its architectural structures.

Similarly, customers are truly supported from start to finish with their acquisition. They will notably be guided when taking charge of their housing unit and followed up by Immobel France's teams after the keys are handed over. All these services are in line with the requirements and commitments made by Immobel France.

KEY DATES FOR FORT D'AUBERVILLIERS MIXED DEVELOPMENT ZONE

2014: Fort d'Aubervilliers mixed development zone is created

May 2016: Immobel France and Grand Paris Aménagement sign a land use memorandum of understanding

2019: GPA starts development work on the mixed development zone

June 2021: Marketing of lots A and B2 starts

Autumn 2021: Marketing of lot B4 starts

Autumn 2021: Construction work starts on the housing units

LOT B2/B4: Q1 2024: Work is completed / First flats are delivered

LOT A: Q4 2024: Work is completed / First flats are delivered

For more information, please visit: lefortdaubervilliers.fr

For more details:

For more details:

Lisa Wyler, Media Relations France +33 6 33 66 86 29

lisa@lisa-wyler.com

About Immobel: Immobel is the largest listed real estate developer in Belgium. Founded in 1863, the Group specialises in mixed-use real estate projects and creates high-quality urban spaces that stand the test of time and have a positive impact on people's lives, work and leisure. With market capitalisation of more than EUR 650 million and a portfolio of more than 1,600,000 m² of development projects in 7 countries (Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Poland, France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom), Immobel holds a prominent position in the European real estate landscape. The Group's objective is sustainable urban development. It also donates a portion of its profits to support good causes in the areas of health, culture and social inclusion. Immobel employs around 200 people.

For more information, please visit: www.immobelgroup.com

Disclaimer

IMMOBEL - Compagnie Immobilière de Belgique SA published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMMOBEL NV
06:34aIMMOBEL : France lance la construction de ses 2 résidences dans la ZAC du Fort d'Aubervill..
PU
07/11IMMOBEL : acquires the residential “Commodore” project located in Evere, Bruss..
PU
07/07Immobel Capital Partners appoints Melinda Knatchbull as Chief Financial and Operating O..
PU
07/04IMMOBEL : Marnix Galle hands over his position as ULI Europe Chairman to Lars Huber
PU
07/04IMMOBEL : Lars Huber Appointed ULI Europe Chairman
PU
06/28IMMOBEL : Bart De Wever kicks off the development of the Slachthuis neighbourhood in Antwe..
PU
06/28IMMOBEL : Bart De Wever kicks off the development of the Slachthuiswijk neighbourhood in A..
PU
06/17IMMOBEL : Clôture anticipée de l'émission d'obligations vertes de 125 millions d'euros en ..
PU
06/15IMMOBEL : launches a public offer of green notes in Belgium
PU
04/25IMMOBEL : Capital Partners continues to bolster team with appointment of Maureen Mahr von ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 644 M 650 M 650 M
Net income 2022 59,0 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 5,48%
Capitalization 584 M 589 M 589 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart IMMOBEL NV
Duration : Period :
Immobel NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBEL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 58,60 €
Average target price 82,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marnix Galle Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karel Didier Patrick Hugo Breda Group Chief Financial Officer
Rudi op t Roodt Chief Technical Officer
Filip Depaz Chief Operational Officer
Joëlle Micha Compliance Officer & Head-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOBEL NV-19.62%589
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.80%34 295
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.82%33 672
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.76%32 704
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.66%28 309
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.92%25 715