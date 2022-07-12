Immobel : France lance la construction de ses 2 résidences dans la ZAC du Fort d'Aubervilliers

PRESS RELEASE 11/07/2022
Paris, Monday 11 July 2022 at 10 a.m.
Unregulated information
IMMOBEL FRANCE STARTS CONSTRUCTION ON ITS 2 RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS IN THE FORT D'AUBERVILLIERS MIXED DEVELOPMENT ZONE
More than 400 housing units built by Immobel France will emerge from 2024 in this future eco-district
Led by the public establishment Grand Paris Aménagement, the Fort d'Aubervilliers development project, located on Avenue Jean Jaurès, has reached a new stage in its development. On 8 July, the foundation stone of the two residential buildings to be built by Immobel France was laid.
The two residential buildings, known as "Fort'Izy" and "Fort'Immo", consist of 157 free-access housing units and 256 rented social and intermediate housing units. These were the first to be marketed in the mixed development zone, with resounding success. Indeed, more than 70% of the housing units out of the 157 in free access have already been sold. They offer flats with one to six rooms, most of which come with outside spaces, including duplexes with a balcony, loggia, terrace or even a private garden. The project provides for a residential mix combining rented social housing, intermediate housing and home ownership with standard or reduced VAT. This multiple programme boasts a range of housing offerings and supports the residential experience of the district's future occupants.
Both residential buildings offer shared green spaces with a strong commitment to quality and guarantees in terms of sustainable development and accessibility. The "Fort'Izy" residential building was designed by the firms Lebunetel and Soucheyre. "Fort'Immo" was designed by the firm Nunc architectes.
A project boasting the highest sustainability standards
As far as Immobel France is concerned, sustainability is naturally at the heart of this project. The residential buildings will meet the latest standards and will be NF HABITAT HQE certified.
For this project, the teams at Immobel France have opted for biosourced materials for lot B2B4. They have also attached particular value to energy efficiency, since the project is aiming for energy performance to be 10% higher than the heating regulations currently in force.1
The eco-district project includes the enhancement of landscaped areas, representing 13 hectares of rehabilitated greenery partially open to residents, which will be developed and subsequently delivered as part of the second tranche of the mixed development zone.
Mostly buyers from the Paris region
Among the 157 accommodations in free access:
-
75% of buyers are buying their main residence, 65% of them benefiting from reduced VAT
-
60% of those buying their main residence are from Paris
-
25% of buyers are rental investors
"Laying the foundation stone of our two residential buildings in the Fort d'Aubervilliers mixed development zone eco-district is a symbolic milestone in this ambitious development that is much anticipated by residents of Aubervilliers and the Paris region against the backdrop of a significant housing shortage, both for sale and rent. We're honoured to be contributing to this urban development by offering high-quality and sustainable housing units," said Fabien Acerbis, Managing Director of Immobel France, at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the residential buildings.
1 RT2012 - 10%
Quality and customisation of the housing units
Immobel France has opted to offer high-quality façades, such as stone, brick and imprinted concrete facings, and a high level of services in the housing units. Future buyers of this programme are given the opportunity to customise their housing units. The materials used, the services and the finishes are of the highest quality. Comfort is ensured through the quality of the sound insulation, the access to natural light and the optimal layout of the space. Each development bears the Group's signature as proof of its pride in its architectural structures.
Similarly, customers are truly supported from start to finish with their acquisition. They will notably be guided when taking charge of their housing unit and followed up by Immobel France's teams after the keys are handed over. All these services are in line with the requirements and commitments made by Immobel France.
KEY DATES FOR FORT D'AUBERVILLIERS MIXED DEVELOPMENT ZONE
2014: Fort d'Aubervilliers mixed development zone is created
May 2016: Immobel France and Grand Paris Aménagement sign a land use memorandum of understanding
2019: GPA starts development work on the mixed development zone
June 2021: Marketing of lots A and B2 starts
Autumn 2021: Marketing of lot B4 starts
Autumn 2021: Construction work starts on the housing units
LOT B2/B4: Q1 2024: Work is completed / First flats are delivered
LOT A: Q4 2024: Work is completed / First flats are delivered
For more information, please visit: lefortdaubervilliers.fr
|
For more details:
|
For more details:
Lisa Wyler, Media Relations France +33 6 33 66 86 29
lisa@lisa-wyler.com
About Immobel: Immobel is the largest listed real estate developer in Belgium. Founded in 1863, the Group specialises in mixed-use real estate projects and creates high-quality urban spaces that stand the test of time and have a positive impact on people's lives, work and leisure. With market capitalisation of more than EUR 650 million and a portfolio of more than 1,600,000 m² of development projects in 7 countries (Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Poland, France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom), Immobel holds a prominent position in the European real estate landscape. The Group's objective is sustainable urban development. It also donates a portion of its profits to support good causes in the areas of health, culture and social inclusion. Immobel employs around 200 people.
For more information, please visit: www.immobelgroup.com