    IMMO   BE0003599108

IMMOBEL NV

(IMMO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 02/18 08:26:32 am
74.1 EUR   -0.80%
08:12aIMMOBEL : Home launch
PU
02/10IMMOBEL : submits building permit application for new Lebeau design
PU
01/25IMMOBEL : acquires a site in Uccle to develop the residential project "Héros"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immobel : Home launch

02/18/2022 | 08:12am EST
Immobel Home is the new brand name under which Immobel groups all its residential development activities in small and medium-sized towns and villages in Belgium. Immobel Home focuses on the development of sustainable neighbourhoods with an ideal location in an easily accessible area.

In 2022, Immobel Home will develop flats and houses in Tielt, Astene, Eghezée, Barchon, Wavre and Namur for a total of over 700 units. For 2023 and 2024, 4 new residential development projects (about 500 units in preparation of permit) are in the pipeline in various Belgian towns and villages.

"As a result of the pandemic, we see a huge increase in the demand for houses and flats in small and medium-sized green city and village environments. Immobel Home's offer replies perfectly to this demand. It was important for us to reinforce the Immobel Home vision. The new brand identity and website will support our further growth." says Eric Schartz, Head of Immobel Home within Immobel Group.

Disclaimer

IMMOBEL - Compagnie Immobilière de Belgique SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 534 M 606 M 606 M
Net income 2021 70,0 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 745 M 847 M 847 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart IMMOBEL NV
Duration : Period :
Immobel NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBEL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 74,70 €
Average target price 82,00 €
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marnix Galle Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karel Didier Patrick Hugo Breda Group Chief Financial Officer
Rudi op t Roodt Chief Technical Officer
Filip Depaz Chief Operational Officer
Joëlle Micha Compliance Officer & Head-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOBEL NV2.47%847
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.86%36 858
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.84%35 339
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.34%34 975
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.31.37%34 031
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.90%29 252