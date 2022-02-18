Immobel : Home launch

Immobel Home is the new brand name under which Immobel groups all its residential development activities in small and medium-sized towns and villages in Belgium. Immobel Home focuses on the development of sustainable neighbourhoods with an ideal location in an easily accessible area.

In 2022, Immobel Home will develop flats and houses in Tielt, Astene, Eghezée, Barchon, Wavre and Namur for a total of over 700 units. For 2023 and 2024, 4 new residential development projects (about 500 units in preparation of permit) are in the pipeline in various Belgian towns and villages.

"As a result of the pandemic, we see a huge increase in the demand for houses and flats in small and medium-sized green city and village environments. Immobel Home's offer replies perfectly to this demand. It was important for us to reinforce the Immobel Home vision. The new brand identity and website will support our further growth." says Eric Schartz, Head of Immobel Home within Immobel Group.