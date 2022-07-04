Immobel : Lars Huber Appointed ULI Europe Chairman

Huber plans to emphasise ESG, climate change and the urgent steps required for the industry to successfully address decarbonisation.

London (1 July 2022) - Lars Huber, the CEO of Hines Europe, has been appointed as ULI Europe Chairman. Huber, who succeeds Marnix Galle, Executive Chair of the Board of developer Immobel, will serve on a voluntary basis for a two-year term starting on 1 July 2022. He will also join the ULI Global Board of Directors.

Huber brings extensive leadership experience working with the Institute to his new role. He has served on the ULI Europe Executive Committee for the last two years and is also a ULI Global Governing Trustee.

Under his leadership at Hines, working in close partnership with ULI, he was instrumental in establishing the highly successful, annual ULI Hines Student Competition - Europe, which is now in its third year. Additionally, Hines, alongside other global real estate players, contributes to ULI Europe's flagship initiative to help the real estate industry decarbonise the built environment.

"We are thrilled that Lars will be joining us as the Chair of ULI Europe," said ULI Global Chair, Peter Ballon, Global Head of Real Estate, CPP Investment Board. "Lars has an impressive track record in his passion for - and commitment to - the Institute, including through the support of Hines. He is dedicated to tackling many major industry challenges, which perfectly reflects the mission priorities of ULI globally and which are driving many key initiatives in Europe."

He adds: "We are confident that ULI in Europe will continue to flourish under his direction, building upon the great work achieved through the expert leadership of Marnix over the last two challenging years. This includes his advancement of our mission in Europe, the continued membership growth, the value delivered to members, and most recently his energy and diligence when hosting the Europe Conference in Brussels. We send our thanks to Marnix for his invaluable contribution."

Marnix Galle, outgoing ULI Europe Chair, said: "It has been a real privilege to lead ULI in Europe over the past two years, and while the wider situation across the industry has been challenging, I am proud of the sustained growth that the Institute has achieved, demonstrating its continued relevance during this period of fundamental change. I am really pleased to welcome Lars as my successor. I know that Lars is passionate about tackling the major challenges that our industry is facing, and I am sure he will build upon the great work that has been accomplished by ULI."

Lars Huber, CEO of Hines Europe, said: "It is a great honour for me personally to be appointed ULI Europe Chairman. I have the greatest of respect for ULI and the incredible work it does for our industry, and I am excited about ULI's unique position to create significant change across the property sector and the challenges it faces in the current environment."

"Having served on the European Executive Committee the last two years, I am proud to be joining such a talented and driven team under Lisette van Doorn's leadership. And along with the entire ULI organisation I am deeply grateful to so many European industry peers for their outstanding contributions and commitment to ULI."

"I would like to sincerely thank my predecessor Marnix Galle for his fantastic achievements as ULI Europe Chair over the last two years, especially for his thoughtful and effective leadership during the pandemic. I will do my very best to follow in his footsteps and look forward to building on his legacy. I also look forward to continuing to work with Marnix in his position as member of the ULI Europe Executive Committee."

Huber has identified several priorities that will guide his tenure as ULI Europe Chairman.

He elaborates: "I am particularly excited to be taking on this role at this moment in time. The industry is embarking on a seismic period of transformation while trying to navigate the myriad of economic, market and geopolitical challenges. The single biggest priority which ties the real estate industry together is the need to curb climate change, drive social impact and further advance diversity & inclusion, and I will be focused on pushing forward this ESG agenda in my role as ULI Europe Chair."

"It is also clear that we need to recognise, properly address and fully embrace the longer-term, fundamental needs of our customers: the occupiers and end users of the buildings and space we create. This will require a stronger focus on the operation of real estate, shifting to a true human centric approach, supported by technology and the provision of services. Only this way we can successfully and holistically achieve our strategic and ESG goals."

"This all requires collective and collaborative effort from our industry, and I cannot think of a better organisation than ULI to bring us together to successfully tackle these challenges. Getting this right, also provides a huge opportunity for ULI to further grow its membership and enhance its scale, continuing its impressive growth path across Europe over the last couple of years. The Institute is the most relevant and uniquely positioned non-profit organisation in our industry, and the opportunities it affords its members to connect, share ideas, solutions and best practice in real estate and the built environment, are honestly invaluable while we together collectively strive to make long-lasting positive change."

In addition to Huber's appointment as ULI Europe Chairman, five new members of the ULI Europe Executive Committee will commence their terms on 1 July 2022, including Amal Del Monaco, Senior Managing Director - Head of European Asset Management & Countries, PATRIZIA, France; Alex Jezeph, Senior Development Manager, Transport for London (TfL), UK; Alberto Valls Martinez, Managing Partner of Real Estate and Real Assets, Deloitte Spain & EMEA, and Chair of ULI Spain; Thibault Weston Smith - Managing Director Realty Corporation, UK/France and ULI Europe Young Leader Chair; and Markus Wiedenmann, Founder and CEO, Art-Invest Real Estate Management, Germany and incoming ULI Germany Chair.

Completing the ULI Europe Executive Committee are existing members, Marnix Galle, immediate past Chairman of ULI Europe: Anette Simpson, ULI U.K. Chair and Director of Development and Partnerships, Legal & General Affordable Homes; Sebastien Chémouny, Head of France, Allianz Real Estate and ULI France Chair, Nicholas Garattini, Head of Business Development and Advisory, GENERALI REAL ESTATE; Sophie van Oosterom. Global Head of Real Estate, Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited and ULI Global Governing Trustee; Guido Verhoef, Head of Private Real Estate, PGGM Investments and ULI Global Governing Trustee; Alexander Gebauer, CEO West Europe, Allianz Real Estate and ULI Global Governing Trustee; Edward Siskind, Cale Street Partners and ULI Global Governing Trustee; Lars Huber, CEO of Hines Europe and ULI Europe Chairman; and Lisette van Doorn, CEO of ULI Europe.

At a global level, 28 real estate industry luminaries have been added to the roster of ULI's Global Governing Trustees, including six from Europe: Sébastien Chemouny, Head of France, Allianz Real Estate, Paris, France; Amal del Monaco, Senior Managing Director - Head of European Asset Management & Countries, PATRIZIA, Paris France; Alex Jezeph, Senior Development Manager, Transport for London, London, United Kingdom; Annette Kroeger, CEO of Allianz Real Estate North & Central Europe, Allianz Real Estate, Munich, Germany; Markus Wiedenmann, Managing Director, CEO, Art-Invest Real Estate Management GmbH, Köln, Germany; and Dorota Wysokinska-Kuzdra, Senior Partner, Colliers, Warsaw, Poland.

Finally, in addition to Lars Huber, Hala El Akl, Senior Director for ESG and Operations, Oxford Properties Group will join the ULI Global Board of Directors from the Europe region.

-Ends-

For more information:

Contact Tony Nokling (ULI Europe Communications) by email [email protected]or on +44 7879 883131.

Notes to Editors:

About the Urban Land Institute:

The Urban Land Institute is a non-profit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the institute has over 46,000 members worldwide representing all aspects of land use and development disciplines.

ULI's mission priorities that the organisation will be focusing on over the next three years include: decarbonising the real estate sector and targeting net zero; educating the next generation of diverse real estate leaders; and, increasing housing attainability in communities around the world.

ULI has more than 4,600 members in Europe across 15 National Council country networks. For more information, please visit uli.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Lars Huber, CEO of Hines Europe

Lars joined Hines in 1996, and in his prior roles, he oversaw equity capital raising for Hines in Europe and Asia, served as fund manager in the European Investment Management team, and worked on development and acquisitions as development officer in Germany. As CEO Hines Europe, Lars oversees all development activity, acquisitions and operations in the European region, and is a member of the Hines Executive Committee. He graduated from the European Business School in Frankfurt.

About Hines:

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 285 cities in 28 countries. Hines oversees investment assets under management valued at approximately $90 billion1. In addition, Hines provides third-party property-level services to 373 properties totalling 114.2 million square feet. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired approximately 1,530 properties, totalling over 511 million square feet. The firm currently has more than 198 developments underway around the world. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a foundational commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world.

Since entering Europe in 1991, Hines has grown its European platform to include offices in 17 cities as well as a presence in 60 cities in 14 countries. Hines oversees investment assets under management valued at approximately €24.5 billion and provides third-party property-level services totalling 4.3 million square metres in Europe, in Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Visit www.hines.com for more information.

¹ Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of 31 December 2021