Immobel : acquires a site in Uccle to develop the residential project "Héros"

01/25/2022
In January 2022 Immobel and Aréa Real Estate signed an off market agreement regarding the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Cosimo SA, owner of a site in Uccle where Immobel will develop 29 high-end apartments.

The Héros project is located a stone's throw away from the beautiful city centre of Uccle, a prime residential location in Brussels. The 29 high-end apartments will have breathtaking views over the Parc de Wolvendael. In addition to the 37 car parkings, 58 bicycle parkings will be foreseen to encourage soft mobility.

The commercialisation of the apartments will start in February 2022 and the delivery is foreseen mid 2024.

"With Héros we are responding to the growing demand for quality housing. We are also breaking new ground as this is Immobel's first transaction in Uccle. It illustrates once again that Immobel has a competitive position and strong track record in high quality residential developments in Belgium." says Adel Yahia, Managing Director Immobel Belgium.

Charles De Pauw, Managing Director Aréa Real Estate comments "I am very glad with this first transaction between Aréa et Immobel and the recognition of the quality of the projet we designed."

The project was designed by Archi 2000.

For more information: Heros.immo

Published on 25 January 2022


© Publicnow 2022
