Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Immobel NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMMO   BE0003599108

IMMOBEL NV

(IMMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immobel : and GRDF join forces to accelerate sustainable construction in Île-De-France

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Immobel France and GRDF signed a partnership agreement at the social housing congress of the USH (Union Sociale de l'Habitat) on 29 September 2021, through which they undertake to develop innovative real estate programmes in Île-de-France, which accelerate the energy transition of buildings and place quality at the heart of new construction.

The renovation of housing in the region of Île-de-France requires sustainable and renewable energy solutions. This is the belief shared by the developer Immobel France and the gas distribution network operator GRDF, which, at the 81st social housing congress, signed a partnership agreement to move forward together in this direction.

This agreement has two objectives. First, to promote innovative natural gas and green gas solutions at the building level. Secondly, to participate in the creation of sustainable housing, in a context marked by an increased risk of shortage and of increased fossil energy costs.

For Immobel France, the emergence of a partnership with GRDF supports its desire to reinvent cities, today and in the future: to design higher-quality and more environmentally friendly buildings that integrate the sustainable development objectives defined by the United Nations, to contribute to the fight against global warming and to reduce the environmental impact while promoting well-being and living comfort in the housing that Immobel France builds.

For GRDF, this partnership with the largest listed real estate developer in Belgium represents an opportunity to increase its natural gas and renewable gas offering in specific real estate programmes in order to accelerate the energy transition of housing in the Île-de-France region, particularly in the context of the RE2020 environmental regulations, which steer construction towards innovative low-carbon solutions. Immobel France, which aims to participate actively in the construction of the cities of the future through major mixed and sustainable urban projects, is thus an ideal partner. The "Horizon Nature" project consisting of 67 apartments and 8 family houses located in Montévrain, in Seine-et-Marne, which combines responsible architecture inspired by nature and proximity to a city centre undergoing major transformation, is a prime example.

Strong shared commitments

In the context of this partnership, Immobel France undertakes in particular to involve GRDF in communication operations in order to promote gas and its renewable version, green gas, to its customers as well as in the carrying out of prospective thermal studies and in the design of innovative exemplary projects.

For its part, GRDF will support not only the financing of studies to improve the energy and environmental performance of Immobel France's programmes and of studies of new opportunities for connection to the gas network, but also the commissioning of installations and the implementation of gas programmes in collective housing. Throughout the partnership, GRDF will provide its expertise in the field of innovative gas usage and will examine the feasibility of integrating gas solutions into Immobel France's projects. GRDF also undertakes to provide Immobel France, as well as its other partners, with information enabling them to make an informed choice of a natural gas energy system, whether or not combined with renewable energies. The distributor also intends to promote the security and modernity of the gas network to ensure an efficient energy mix that complements electricity.

"The developer has an important societal role to play in building the future. Immobel France has the firm commitment and ambition to take on this role. Real estate construction businesses are the sector with the largest environmental footprint. In addition, the concept of sustainability has steadily grown in importance in recent years and, as a developer, we are aware of the difference we can make through more sustainable construction methods. Resources, like energy, must be carefully managed. This partnership with GRDF will make it possible, among other things, to integrate renewable gas into our real estate programmes, to significantly reduce CO2emissions and to work in the most circular way possible by favouring locally produced energy for greener cities."
Yves Eveillard, National Technical Director - Immobel France

"GRDF is the partner for public and private players to achieve the environmental transition successfully with the support of the renewable gas sector. We are delighted to support Immobel France in carrying out sustainable construction projects in Île-de-France and to jointly develop new eco-districts and cities that combine quality of life with innovative services. Gas and green gas have a place in new buildings since they are a practical response to energy efficiency efforts and allow future home and office buyers to benefit from an expanded decarbonised heating offering and optimised consumption. The production of green gas, a 100% renewable energy source produced locally from organic waste from our territory, agricultural residues or livestock manure, is experiencing clear growth in our region and, given the current development of renewable gas and the potential available in our territory, this renewable energy is perfectly in line with the increasingly ambitious regulations."
Bertrand de Singly, Director Île-de-France Region Customers - GRDF

Disclaimer

IMMOBEL - Compagnie Immobilière de Belgique SA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMOBEL NV
03:42aIMMOBEL : and GRDF join forces to accelerate sustainable construction in Île-De-France
PU
09/09IMMOBEL : Solides résultats pour Immobel au 1er semestre 2021, bénéfice net en hausse de 3..
PU
09/09IMMOBEL : Solid results for Immobel in H1 2021, net profit up by 37%
PU
09/09Immobel Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/03RÉINVENTER PARIS : Immobel awarded contract for transformation of Tati Barbès
PU
08/05IMMOBEL : Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Immobel acquire a high-quality building in th..
PU
07/29Immobel SA and Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Ltd. acquired a High-Qualit..
CI
07/15IMMOBEL : New milestone for Immobel's Real Estate Investment Management business
PU
07/15IMMOBEL : Nouvelle étape pour l'activité Real Estate Investment Management d'Immobel
PU
07/12THE ISALA BUILDING : Immobel's green deal with the European Quarter
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 534 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2021 70,0 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 761 M 883 M 880 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart IMMOBEL NV
Duration : Period :
Immobel NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBEL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 76,30 €
Average target price 82,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marnix Galle Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karel Didier Patrick Hugo Breda Group Chief Financial Officer
Rudi op t Roodt Chief Technical Officer
Filip Depaz Chief Operational Officer
Joëlle Micha Compliance Officer & Head-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOBEL NV11.88%883
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.00%37 999
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.25%28 969
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.69%27 392
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-12.77%25 671
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.61%24 342