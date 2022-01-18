Immobel : et TotalEnergies annoncent la conclusion d'un accord concernant l'acquisition de deux terrains à Luxembourg par Immobel

PRESS RELEASE

19/01/2022

Non-regulated information

Luxembourg, 19 January at 08 AM CET

IMMOBEL AND TOTALENERGIES ANNOUNCE THE CONCLUSION OF AN AGREEMENT CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION

OF TWO PLOTS IN LUXEMBOURG BY IMMOBEL

Immobel and TotalEnergies signed an agreement concerning the acquisition by Immobel of two plots located at 310-312 Route d'Esch in Luxembourg.

In the immediate vicinity of the booming neighbourhood of Gasperich, these two plots with a total area of 40 ares will allow the development of up to 135 housing units over approximately 10,000 m². This new residential project fits perfectly into Immobel's sustainable urban development and transformation strategy. With excellent visibility along the Route d'Esch, at the junction between the Cloche d'Or business district and the residential district of Cessange, this new residence will offer a wide range of quality apartments, meeting the growing demand for housing in the capital. It is served perfectly by public transport in a neighbourhood that is in full development.

The Luxembourg offices and one of TotalEnergies fuel stations are currently located on the site. These activities will stop between end 2024 and beginning 2025. After demolition and remediation works, the construction of the new residence will start in spring 2025 with completion 24 months later.

Muriel Sam, Head of Development Immobel Luxembourg, in charge of this project, says: "In this rapidly changing economic and social context, our project aims to anticipate the specific expectations of its future residents. This development will be based on our sustainable development matrix aimed at improving the quality of life of users while reducing the carbon footprint."

Patrick Schnell, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Luxembourg, adds: "Immobel has been selected following a request for tenders. Throughout the process, they persuaded us to opt for a global change of use of the two plots to the benefit of a programme that is mostly residential, anchored in sustainability and the creation of value."

This transaction was arranged by CBRE.