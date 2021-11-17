Immobel : joins Proptechlab Belgium

We are pleased to join Proptechlab Belgium, the community of Innovators in the real estate value chain. Its mission is to foster innovation in construction and real estate, and to ease the digital transformation of the industry.

Proptech covers technological changes as well as new behaviours or innovative patterns of use related to buildings and cities. This term describes start-ups that create innovative technologies, products and services in the field of construction and real estate. This sector also covers business models that can improve the real estate market as a whole.

Covid has accelerated the evolution within real estate towards a service-driven approach by providing flexibility, amenities and a sense of community in the spaces we deliver. New hybrid ways of living and working as well as the digital transformation imply a shift in the design of these spaces.

As Belgium's largest listed real estate developer, we want to take a leading role in delivering added value services to the user. The innovative ecosystem of Proptech will provide a leverage for us to connect with innovators in the sector and collaborate with start-ups, while at the same time creating a culture of innovation within the company.

With an approach that combines sustainability and innovation to meet the challenges of tomorrow, we are committed to offering real estate solutions that promote high quality as well as healthy living and working spaces, diversified and connected to the urban fabric.