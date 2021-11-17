Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Immobel NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMMO   BE0003599108

IMMOBEL NV

(IMMO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 11/17 04:55:13 am
72.3 EUR   -1.23%
04:47aIMMOBEL : joins Proptechlab Belgium
PU
11/09Central Point with occupancy permit
PU
11/09Immobel to develop Four Seasons Marbella Resort following urban planning approval
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immobel : joins Proptechlab Belgium

11/17/2021 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are pleased to join Proptechlab Belgium, the community of Innovators in the real estate value chain. Its mission is to foster innovation in construction and real estate, and to ease the digital transformation of the industry.

Proptech covers technological changes as well as new behaviours or innovative patterns of use related to buildings and cities. This term describes start-ups that create innovative technologies, products and services in the field of construction and real estate. This sector also covers business models that can improve the real estate market as a whole.

Covid has accelerated the evolution within real estate towards a service-driven approach by providing flexibility, amenities and a sense of community in the spaces we deliver. New hybrid ways of living and working as well as the digital transformation imply a shift in the design of these spaces.

As Belgium's largest listed real estate developer, we want to take a leading role in delivering added value services to the user. The innovative ecosystem of Proptech will provide a leverage for us to connect with innovators in the sector and collaborate with start-ups, while at the same time creating a culture of innovation within the company.

With an approach that combines sustainability and innovation to meet the challenges of tomorrow, we are committed to offering real estate solutions that promote high quality as well as healthy living and working spaces, diversified and connected to the urban fabric.

Disclaimer

IMMOBEL - Compagnie Immobilière de Belgique SA published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMOBEL NV
04:47aIMMOBEL : joins Proptechlab Belgium
PU
11/09Central Point with occupancy permit
PU
11/09Immobel to develop Four Seasons Marbella Resort following urban planning approval
PU
10/28Early closure of the EUR 125 million green bonds issue in Belgium
PU
10/28IMMOBEL : Early closure of the EUR 125 million green bonds issue in Belgium
PU
10/28Immobel selected by Proximus as preferred candidate to finalize negotiations with respe..
PU
10/26Immobel To Launch Up To $145 Million Of Green Notes Due 2028
MT
10/26IMMOBEL : launches a public offer of green notes in Belgium
PU
10/18IMMOBEL : GRDF Sign Partnership Deal For Sustainable Housing in France
MT
10/18IMMOBEL : and GRDF join forces to accelerate sustainable construction in Île-De-France
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 534 M 603 M 603 M
Net income 2021 70,0 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 730 M 834 M 825 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart IMMOBEL NV
Duration : Period :
Immobel NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBEL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 73,20 €
Average target price 82,00 €
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marnix Galle Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karel Didier Patrick Hugo Breda Group Chief Financial Officer
Rudi op t Roodt Chief Technical Officer
Filip Depaz Chief Operational Officer
Joëlle Micha Compliance Officer & Head-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOBEL NV5.72%822
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.00%37 573
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.66%31 537
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.00%31 147
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.91%27 023
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.44%26 162