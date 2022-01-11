Immobel : lance Immobel Capital Partners sous la direction de Duncan Owen

PRESS RELEASE

11/01/2022

Non-regulated information

Brussels, 11 January at 08 AM CET

IMMOBEL LAUNCHES IMMOBEL CAPITAL PARTNERS UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF DUNCAN OWEN

Immobel Group launches Immobel Capital Partners to consolidate and expand its invest management activities across Europe

Duncan Owen appointed as CEO, will grow team from London base

The investment management activities of Immobel will be grouped within Immobel Capital Partners. It will operate under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Duncan Owen and his team based in London.

Immobel Group, the largest listed real estate developer in Belgium announces the creation of Immobel Capital Partners, a new co-investing active manager across the UK and continental Europe. Duncan Owen, the former Global Head of Real Estate for Schroders has been appointed CEO, and will be based in London. Duncan Owen has a long history of building real-estate investment management businesses and delivering investment performance for multiple stakeholders through a number of economic cycles. With a career spanning more than 30 years, he has an in-depth knowledge of European real-estate markets and a strong track record in core+ and value-add investment, development, asset management, refurbishment, and portfolio restructuring. He served as Global Head of Real Estate at Schroders for nine years and subsequently, in 2021, as Special Advisor. Prior to Schroders, he was the CEO of Invista Real Estate PLC which he founded and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Immobel Capital Partners will work with Immobel Group, leveraging the strengths of the business which was established over a 150 years ago. Building on the success of the Immobel Belux Office Development Fund, launched in 2020, the new business will focus on green strategies that are fully aligned with the objectives of long term investors and partners. A fully integrated team will execute a rigorous approach to create long-term sustainable value utilising core skills of investing, developing and repositioning assets so they are fit for the demands of occupiers and align with a commitment to the environment.

Immobel Capital Partners will focus on creating investment strategies in the office and residential sectors where Immobel is already a market leader and will have a strong focus on those urban centres that provide the opportunity to create a new generation of sustainable and smart living and workplace environments close to Central Business Districts. Balance sheet co-investment from Immobel alongside third party capital will ensure