Immobel : Un quartier historique de Bruxelles réinventé

PRESS RELEASE

09/07/2021

Non-regulated information

Brussels, 9 July at 12 p.m. CET

HISTORIC BRUSSELS NEIGHBOURHOOD REINVENTED

IMMOBEL & BPI REAL ESTATE OBTAIN BUILDING PERMIT FOR BROUCK'R PROJECT

BPI Real Estate and Immobel have obtained a building permit for the development of the Brouck'R project. The two developers will transform the former Allianz offices, which overlook the Place De Brouckère, into a mixed project that meets the demand for high-quality living and working in the city of Brussels. Combining offices, shops, a hotel, apartments and student accommodation, the city, developers and architects aim to attract a diverse public and bring back a dynamic edge to one of Brussels' most historic neighbourhoods.

Revitalizing the city centre

Top-notch quality of living and working in the city is in high demand. Given this trend, several profound changes have taken place in Brussels in recent years, such as the enlarged pedestrian zone in the city centre. The latest project in this list is the redevelopment of the well-known Place De Brouckère. The vibrant new Brouck'R project will attract various groups of people, including residents, employees, businesses, retailers, students and more. The ground floor will be redesigned in such a way that the shops and services located there will cause the Place de Brouckère to burst with socio-economic life.

"With this mixed, mainly residential initiative, we are responding to the urgent need for additional housing in a highly sought-after neighbourhood. The site is now predominantly centred around office activities. Our project will change that drastically and truly transform the area into a multifunctional urban living space with a lively and dynamic buzz 24/7," says Immobel Belgium CEO Adel Yahia.

Respecting our heritage

Situated just a stone's throw from the Grand Place, the Place de Brouckère is a historic part of the city. With respect for the existing property and for the Brussels heritage connected to the site, Immobel and BPI Real Estate will transform the buildings in their entirety. The complex will reflect a mix of Brussels' eclectic buildings with contemporary architecture. The latest insights and developments within the field of sustainable urban policy are also taken into account.

A green oasis at the heart of Brussels

The Brouck'R project aims to bring life, work and play back into a historic area that is under full development. The complex is designed by Danish architect Henning Larsen and the Brussels-based A2RC Architects. It is characterized by surprising volumes and the use of various materials, offering abundant open space, light and air.