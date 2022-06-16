Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA

(IGD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:33 2022-06-16 am EDT
3.450 EUR   -2.13%
05:03aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ : Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2022 (828 KB - pdf)
PU
06/15HEALTH ISLAND : together for sustainable nutrition
PU
05/09IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ : Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2022 (828 KB - pdf)

06/16/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE

SOCIETA' DI INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA S.P.A.

Registered office in Bologna, Via Trattati Comunitari Europei1957-2007 n.13,

VAT, Bologna Company Register no. 00397420399

Bologna Chamber of Commerce Registration no. 458582

Share capital subscribed and paid-in: € 650,000,000.00

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

31/03/2022

GRUPPO IGD - Informazioni finanziarie periodiche aggiuntive al 31/03/2022

Corporate and Supervisory Bodies ...............................................................................................................................

3

1.

Gruppo IGD's Interim Financial Report .................................................................................................

4

1.1.

// Gruppo IGD..................................................................................................................................................

5

1.2.

// Income statement review ......................................................................................................................

7

1.3.

// Statement of financial position and financial review .................................................................

16

1.4.

// Significant events at 31 March 2022................................................................................................

20

1.5.

// Subsequent events .................................................................................................................................

23

1.6.

// Outlook .......................................................................................................................................................

23

2. GRUPPO IGD's CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 MARCH

2022 ................................................................................................................................................................

24

2.1

// Consolidated income statement ........................................................................................................

25

2.2

// Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ....................................................................

26

2.3

// Consolidated statement of financial position................................................................................

27

2.4

// Consolidated statement of changes in equity...............................................................................

28

2.5

// Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................

29

2.6

// Net financial position ............................................................................................................................

30

2.7

// Preparation criteria and scope of consolidation ..........................................................................

31

2.8 // Certification of the interim management statement pursuant to Art.154-bis (2)

of Legislative Decree 58/98 ....................................................................................................................

34

GRUPPO IGD - Informazioni finanziarie periodiche aggiuntive al 31/03/2022

Corporate and Supervisory Bodies

Non

Control

Nomination and

Related

Board of Directors

Office

Executive

Independent

and Risk

Compensation

Party

Executive

Committee

Committee

Committee

Rossella Saoncella

Chairman

X

Stefano Dall'Ara

Vice Chairman

X

Claudio Albertini

Chief Executive

X

Officer

Edy Gambetti

Director

X

Antonio Rizzi

Director

X

X

X

Silvia Benzi

Director

X

X

X

Rossella Schiavini

Director

X

X

X

Alessia Savino

Director

X

Timothy Guy Michele Santini

Director

X

X

Rosa Cipriotti

Director

X

X

Gèry Robert-Ambroix

Director

X

X

Board of Statutory

Office

Standing

Alternate

Auditors

Gian Marco Committeri

Chairman

X

Massimo Scarafuggi

Auditor

X

Daniela Preite

Auditor

X

Daniela Del Frate

Auditor

X

Aldo Marco Maggi

Auditor

X

Ines Gandini

Auditor

X

Supervisory Board

Gilberto Coffari (Chairman), Alessandra De Martino, Paolo Maestri

External Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.

Financial Reporting Officer

Carlo Barban

3

GRUPPO IGD - Informazioni finanziarie periodiche aggiuntive al 31/03/2022

1. Gruppo IGD's Interim Financial Report

GRUPPO IGD - Interim Financial Report at 31/03/2022

1.1. // Gruppo IGD

The first company in Italy to obtain SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata or real estate investment trust) status in 2008, IGD is still the only retail real estate company that qualifies as a SIIQ.

Most of the Group's real estate assets are in Italy (93.7%). The foreign assets, which account for the remaining 6.3%, comprise the Winmarkt chain of shopping centers which IGD controls through Win Magazin S.a..

IGD SIIQ's perimeter of exempt operations includes the freehold assets found in Italy.

On 21 July 2021 the shareholders of the subsidiaries IGD Management S.r.l., Millennium Gallery S.r.l., RGD Ferrara S.r.l., and IGD Service S.r.l. approved the single merger and demerger plan, which calls for: (i) the merger by incorporation of RGD Ferrara 2013 S.r.l. and Millennium Gallery S.r.l. in IGD Management S.r.l. and (ii) the proportional partial demerger of IGD Management post- merger into IGD Service S.r.l. The merger and demerger deeds were filed on 22 September 2021.

The merger and demerger transactions took effect for statutory purposes as from 1 October 2021. The accounting and tax effects of the merger were retroactive to 1 January 2021, while those of the demerger coincide with the statutory effects.

As a result of the reorganization, the properties pertaining to the Centro Sarca and Millennium Center shopping centers (owned previously by IGD Management S.r.l. and Millennium Gallery S.r.l.) were allocated to IGD Management, while IGD Service S.r.l. now manages the businesses

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA
05:03aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2022 (828 KB -..
PU
06/15HEALTH ISLAND : together for sustainable nutrition
PU
05/09IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Publication of the updated corporate by-laws
PU
04/21IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Important and innovative Co-Marketing Project launc..
PU
04/15IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Summary of the adopted resolutions 2022
PU
04/15IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Notice of payment of dividend for 2021
PU
04/15IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Payment of dividend for 2021
PU
04/14IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2022
PU
04/14Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 66,6 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
Net Debt 2022 974 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 389 M 405 M 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA
Duration : Period :
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,53 €
Average target price 4,90 €
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance
Rossella Saoncella Chairman
Carlo Barban Director-Administration, Legal & Corporate Affairs
Timothy Guy Michele Santini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA-8.68%405
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-38.97%31 718
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.36%18 387
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-22.11%11 866
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-22.68%9 756
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-14.75%6 971