Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ : Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2022 (828 KB - pdf)

GRUPPO IGD - Interim Financial Report at 31/03/2022

1.1. // Gruppo IGD

The first company in Italy to obtain SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata or real estate investment trust) status in 2008, IGD is still the only retail real estate company that qualifies as a SIIQ.

Most of the Group's real estate assets are in Italy (93.7%). The foreign assets, which account for the remaining 6.3%, comprise the Winmarkt chain of shopping centers which IGD controls through Win Magazin S.a..

IGD SIIQ's perimeter of exempt operations includes the freehold assets found in Italy.

On 21 July 2021 the shareholders of the subsidiaries IGD Management S.r.l., Millennium Gallery S.r.l., RGD Ferrara S.r.l., and IGD Service S.r.l. approved the single merger and demerger plan, which calls for: (i) the merger by incorporation of RGD Ferrara 2013 S.r.l. and Millennium Gallery S.r.l. in IGD Management S.r.l. and (ii) the proportional partial demerger of IGD Management post- merger into IGD Service S.r.l. The merger and demerger deeds were filed on 22 September 2021.

The merger and demerger transactions took effect for statutory purposes as from 1 October 2021. The accounting and tax effects of the merger were retroactive to 1 January 2021, while those of the demerger coincide with the statutory effects.

As a result of the reorganization, the properties pertaining to the Centro Sarca and Millennium Center shopping centers (owned previously by IGD Management S.r.l. and Millennium Gallery S.r.l.) were allocated to IGD Management, while IGD Service S.r.l. now manages the businesses

