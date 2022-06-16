Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ : Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2022 (828 KB - pdf)

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE
SOCIETA' DI INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA S.P.A.
Registered office in Bologna, Via Trattati Comunitari Europei1957-2007 n.13,
VAT, Bologna Company Register no. 00397420399
Bologna Chamber of Commerce Registration no. 458582
Share capital subscribed and paid-in: € 650,000,000.00
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
31/03/2022
|
Corporate and Supervisory Bodies ...............................................................................................................................
|
3
|
1.
|
Gruppo IGD's Interim Financial Report .................................................................................................
|
4
|
1.1.
|
// Gruppo IGD..................................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
1.2.
|
// Income statement review ......................................................................................................................
|
7
|
1.3.
|
// Statement of financial position and financial review .................................................................
|
16
|
1.4.
|
// Significant events at 31 March 2022................................................................................................
|
20
|
1.5.
|
// Subsequent events .................................................................................................................................
|
23
|
1.6.
|
// Outlook .......................................................................................................................................................
|
23
2. GRUPPO IGD's CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 MARCH
|
|
2022 ................................................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
2.1
|
// Consolidated income statement ........................................................................................................
|
25
|
2.2
|
// Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ....................................................................
|
26
|
2.3
|
// Consolidated statement of financial position................................................................................
|
27
|
2.4
|
// Consolidated statement of changes in equity...............................................................................
|
28
|
2.5
|
// Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................
|
29
|
2.6
|
// Net financial position ............................................................................................................................
|
30
|
2.7
|
// Preparation criteria and scope of consolidation ..........................................................................
|
31
2.8 // Certification of the interim management statement pursuant to Art.154-bis (2)
|
of Legislative Decree 58/98 ....................................................................................................................
|
34
Corporate and Supervisory Bodies
|
|
|
|
Non
|
|
Control
|
Nomination and
|
Related
|
Board of Directors
|
Office
|
Executive
|
Independent
|
and Risk
|
Compensation
|
Party
|
Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Rossella Saoncella
|
Chairman
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stefano Dall'Ara
|
Vice Chairman
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claudio Albertini
|
Chief Executive
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Edy Gambetti
|
Director
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antonio Rizzi
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
X
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silvia Benzi
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rossella Schiavini
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alessia Savino
|
Director
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Timothy Guy Michele Santini
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rosa Cipriotti
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gèry Robert-Ambroix
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Statutory
|
Office
|
Standing
|
Alternate
|
Auditors
|
|
|
|
Gian Marco Committeri
|
Chairman
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
Massimo Scarafuggi
|
Auditor
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daniela Preite
|
Auditor
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daniela Del Frate
|
Auditor
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
Aldo Marco Maggi
|
Auditor
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
Ines Gandini
|
Auditor
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board
Gilberto Coffari (Chairman), Alessandra De Martino, Paolo Maestri
External Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.
Financial Reporting Officer
Carlo Barban
1. Gruppo IGD's Interim Financial Report
GRUPPO IGD - Interim Financial Report at 31/03/2022
1.1. // Gruppo IGD
The first company in Italy to obtain SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata or real estate investment trust) status in 2008, IGD is still the only retail real estate company that qualifies as a SIIQ.
Most of the Group's real estate assets are in Italy (93.7%). The foreign assets, which account for the remaining 6.3%, comprise the Winmarkt chain of shopping centers which IGD controls through Win Magazin S.a..
IGD SIIQ's perimeter of exempt operations includes the freehold assets found in Italy.
On 21 July 2021 the shareholders of the subsidiaries IGD Management S.r.l., Millennium Gallery S.r.l., RGD Ferrara S.r.l., and IGD Service S.r.l. approved the single merger and demerger plan, which calls for: (i) the merger by incorporation of RGD Ferrara 2013 S.r.l. and Millennium Gallery S.r.l. in IGD Management S.r.l. and (ii) the proportional partial demerger of IGD Management post- merger into IGD Service S.r.l. The merger and demerger deeds were filed on 22 September 2021.
The merger and demerger transactions took effect for statutory purposes as from 1 October 2021. The accounting and tax effects of the merger were retroactive to 1 January 2021, while those of the demerger coincide with the statutory effects.
As a result of the reorganization, the properties pertaining to the Centro Sarca and Millennium Center shopping centers (owned previously by IGD Management S.r.l. and Millennium Gallery S.r.l.) were allocated to IGD Management, while IGD Service S.r.l. now manages the businesses
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.