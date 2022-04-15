Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ : Notice of payment of dividend for 2021

15 April 202210:29
Notice of payment of dividend for 2021
Please be advised that the Shareholders Ordinary Annual General Meeting of IGD SIIQ S.p.A. on 14th April 2022 approved payment of a dividend for FY 2021 of €0.35, gross of withholding law, per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable as of 11th May 2022 (with record date 10th May 2022) - with stocks going ex-div n. 5 on 9th May 2022 - by the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A..
