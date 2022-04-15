Log in
    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA

(IGD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/14 11:35:09 am EDT
4.545 EUR   -1.73%
04:50aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ : Notice of payment of dividend for 2021
PU
04:30aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ : Payment of dividend for 2021
PU
04/14IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ : Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2022
PU
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ : Payment of dividend for 2021

04/15/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Registered office in Bologna, via Trattati Comunitari Europei 1957-2007 n. 13

Share capital subscribed and paid-in € 650,000,000.00

Dividend into 110,341,903 ordinary shares

VAT and Bologna Company Register no: 00397420399

Bologna Chamber of Commerce (R.E.A.) no.: 458582

Company subject to the control and direction of Coop Alleanza 3.0 Soc. Coop.

PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR 2021

Please be advised that the Shareholders Ordinary Annual General Meeting of IGD SIIQ S.p.A. on 14th April 2022 approved payment of a dividend for FY 2021 of €0.35, gross of withholding law, per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable as of 11th May 2022 (with record date 10th May 2022) - with stocks going ex-div n. 5 on 9th May 2022 - by the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A..

Bologna, 15th April 2022

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
