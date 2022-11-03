Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : 9M 2022 results presentation (1 MB -
11/03/2022 | 07:53am EDT
Results Presentation at 30/09/2022
Conference call
3 November 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities.
The securities referred to herein have not been registered and will not be registered in the United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or in Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would require the approval of local authorities or otherwise be unlawful. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Copies of this presentation are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
This presentation contains forwards-looking information and statements about IGD SIIQ SPA and its Group.
Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.
These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding plans, performance.
Although the management of IGD SIIQ SPA believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of IGD SIIQ are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risk and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of IGD SIIQ; that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward- looking statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those contained in this presentation.
Except as required by applicable law, IGD SIIQ does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements.
Highlights
30/09/2022
Rental Income
102.1€mn
Net Rental Income
83.6€mn
Core business Ebitda
76.0€mn
Funds From Operation (FFO)
50.4€mn
vs 2021
-6.5%
-3.8%
-4.5%
+4.1%
vs
Like for
2021R*
like
+1.7% +2.2%
+6.3% +7.8%
+6.5%
+19.9%
* 2021 Restated: adjusted to consider the hypermarket portfolio disposal and the end of Centro Piave masterlease carried out at
3
the end of 2021
1Operating Performances
Growth confirmed in 3rd quarter:
Italian malls tenant sales in line with 2019*
•
The improvement has
continued since the
TENANT SALES
FOOTFALLS
beginning of the year
Average ticket: +19.5%
•
-0.3% progr. 22vs19
-17.5% progr. 22vs19
(Sept. '22 vs Sept. '19)
Positive contribution from
•
+19.1% progr. 22vs21
+9.7% progr. 22vs21
the new openings in the
spaces created from the
hypermarket remodelings
•
Fashion is improving
1Q 22
1Q 22
2Q 22
3Q 22
mainly in the bigger surfaces
2Q 22
3Q 22
•
Hypermarkets confirmed
to be an anchor tenant
with better performances
compared to 2021
*9M2022 vs 9M2019
5
Charts: data 2022 vs 2019
