    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.

(IGD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Draft separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2021

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE

SOCIETA' DI INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA S.P.A.

Registered office in Bologna, Via Trattati Comunitari Europei1957-2007 n.13,

VAT, Bologna Company Register no. 00397420399

Bologna Chamber of Commerce Registration no. 458582

Share capital subscribed and paid-in: € 650,000,000.00

Gruppo IGD and IGD Siiq S.p.A.: 2021 Annual Report

1. GRUPPO IGD

GRUPPO IGD

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

1.

GRUPPO IGD ........................................................................................................................

6

1.1

// Letter to the Shareholders.....................................................................................................................

6

1.2

// Corporate & Supervisory Bodies and Governance Structure - Summary.............................

13

1.2.1

Shareholders .....................................................................................................................................................

14

1.2.2

Board of Directors .............................................................................................................................................

14

1.2.3

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ACTIVITIES .........................................................................................................

15

1.2.4

CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - committee highlights ..............................................................

16

2.

DIRECTORS' REPORT.........................................................................................................

17

2.1 // Gruppo IGD ......................................................................................................................................................

17

2.1.1 Our activities.....................................................................................................................................................

19

2.2

// 2021 Performance...................................................................................................................................

22

2.2.1

Income statement review .................................................................................................................................

22

2.2.2 Statement of financial position …………………………………………………………………………………………… ................

24

2.3

// EPRA Performance Indicators ............................................................................................................

39

2.4

// THE STOCK ...............................................................................................................................................

45

2.5

// SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE YEAR................................................................................................

50

2.6

// The real estate portfolio.......................................................................................................................

57

2.6.2.1 ITALY...............................................................................................................................................................

65

2.6.2.2 ROMANIA........................................................................................................................................................

67

2.7 // Real Estate Appraisals....................................................................................................

70

2.8// The SIIQ Regulatory Environment and Information on the Company's Compliance ................

73

2.9

// Organization and Human Resources ..............................................................................................

108

2.10

// Sustainability: strategy and performance 2021..........................................................................

114

2.10.1

The material issues.....................................................................................................................................

115

2.10.2

Sustainability targets (connected to planning).....................................................................................

115

2.11

// Outlook .....................................................................................................................................................

120

2.12

// IGD SIIQ SPA's and the Group's Primary Risks and Uncertainties .......................................

120

2.12.1

Strategic risks: ............................................................................................................................................

121

2.12.2

Operating risks:...........................................................................................................................................

125

2.12.3

Compliance risk ...........................................................................................................................................

129

2.12.4

Financial risks ..............................................................................................................................................

132

2.13

// Intercompany and related party transactions.............................................................................

134

2.14

// Treasury shares.....................................................................................................................................

134

2.15

// Research and development ...............................................................................................................

134

2.16

// Significant Operations.........................................................................................................................

135

2.17

// Comment on the Parent Company's financial and economic performance .......................

135

3. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE .......................

136

3.1

// COMPANY PROFILE..............................................................................................................................

136

1. GRUPPO IGD

GRUPPO IGD

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

3.2 // INFORMATION ON OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE (pursuant to Art. 123-bis, par. 1,

TUF) AT 24 FEBRUARY 2022................................................................................................................

138

3.3

COMPLIANCE (pursuant to Art. 123-bis, paragraph 2, lett. a), first part, TUF) ....................

140

3.4

// BOARD OF DIRECTORS .......................................................................................................................

141

3.4.1

ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS......................................................................................................

141

3.4.2 APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT (pursuant to Art. 123-bis, para. 1, lett. l), first part,

TUF) ...............................................................................................................................................................

142

3.4.3

COMPOSITION (pursuant to Art. 123-bis, paragraph 2, lett. d) and d-bis), TUF)...........................

143

3.4.4

FUNCTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (pursuant to Art. 123-bis, par 2, lett. d) TUF) ........

150

3.4.5

ROLE OF THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS...........................................................................

152

3.4.6

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS.............................................................................................................................

154

3.4.7

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ...................................................

156

3.5

// HANDLING OF CORPORATE INFORMATION.................................................................................

157

3.6

// BOARD COMMITTEES (pursuant to Art. 123-bis, par. 2, lett. d), TUF) .................................

159

3.7 // BOARD REVIEW AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS - NOMINATIONS AND

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE .............................................................................................................

160

3.7.1 BOARD REVIEW AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS ...............................................................................

160

3.7.2 NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE ..............................................................................

161

3.8 // DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION ..........................................................................................................

164

3.9 // INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - CONTROL AND RISKS

COMMITTEE ...............................................................................................................................................

164

3.9.1

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ......................................................................................................................

173

3.9.2 CONTROL AND RISKS COMMITTEE .............................................................................................................

174

3.9.3 HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT ..........................................................................................................................

178

3.9.4 DECREE 231/2001 ORGANIZATIONAL MODEL .........................................................................................

179

3.9.5 EXTERNAL AUDITORS ...................................................................................................................................

180

3.9.6 FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER...............................................................................................................

180

3.9.7 COORDINATION OF THE INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

PERSONNEL..................................................................................................................................................

181

3.10

// DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES........................

182

3.11

// BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS................................................................................................

184

3.11.1

APPPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT......................................................................................................

184

3.11.2 COMPOSITION AND ROLE OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS (pursuant to Art.

123-bis,paragraph 2 (d) of TUF) .............................................................................................................

185

3.12

// RELATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS................................................................................................

190

3.13

// SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS (EX ART. 123-BIS, PAR. 2, LETTER C) TUF) ........................

191

3.14 // ADDITIONAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES (pursuant to Art. 123-bis,

par. 2, lett. a) second part of TUF) .....................................................................................................

193

3.15 // SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .......................................................................................................................

193

1. GRUPPO IGD

GRUPPO IGD

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

3.16 // COMMENTS ON THE LETTER RECEIVED FROM THE CHAIR OF THE ITALIAN

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

........................................................................................193

TABLES.......................................................................................................................................

194

4. GRUPPO IGD: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31

DECEMBER 2021 .......................................................................................................................

202

4.1

// Consolidated income statement ......................................................................................................

203

4.2

// Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ..................................................................

204

4.3

// Consolidated statement of financial position..............................................................................

205

4.4

// Consolidated statement of changes in equity.............................................................................

206

4.5

// Consolidated statement of cash flows ..........................................................................................

207

4.6

// Notes to the financial statements...................................................................................................

208

4.7

// Management and coordination .........................................................................................................

275

4.8

// List of significant equity investments............................................................................................

276

4.9

// Information pursuant to Art. 149 duodecies of Consob's regulations for issuers ...........

277

4.10

// Certification of the consolidated financial statements............................................................

278

4.11

// External Auditors' Report...................................................................................................................

279

5.

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. Draft separate financial statements at 31 December 2021.....................

287

5.1

// Income statement.................................................................................................................................

289

5.2

// Statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................

290

5.3

// Statement of financial position ........................................................................................................

291

5.4

// Statement of changes in equity .......................................................................................................

292

5.5

// Statement of cash flows.....................................................................................................................

293

5.6

// Notes to the financial statements...................................................................................................

294

5.7 // Proposal for approval of the financial statements, allocation of the 2021 profit

and distribution of dividends ................................................................................................................

355

5.8

// Management and coordination .........................................................................................................

356

5.9

// Information pursuant to Art. 149 duodecies of Consob's regulations for issuers ...........

357

5.10

// Certification of the separate financial statements ...................................................................

358

5.11

// Attachments ...........................................................................................................................................

359

5.12

External Auditors' Report ......................................................................................................................

361

5.13

Board of Statutory Auditors' Report...................................................................................................

370

6.

GLOSSARY.......................................................................................................................

390

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 142 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 47,1 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2021 997 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 6,31%
Capitalization 460 M 504 M 504 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 49,2%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance
Rossella Saoncella Chairman
Daniele Cabuli Director-Commercial & Network
Carlo Barban Director-Administration, Legal & Corporate Affairs
