Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Draft separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2021

|
1.
|
GRUPPO IGD ........................................................................................................................
|
6
|
1.1
|
|
// Letter to the Shareholders.....................................................................................................................
|
6
|
1.2
|
|
// Corporate & Supervisory Bodies and Governance Structure - Summary.............................
|
13
|
1.2.1
|
|
Shareholders .....................................................................................................................................................
|
14
|
1.2.2
|
|
Board of Directors .............................................................................................................................................
|
14
|
1.2.3
|
|
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ACTIVITIES .........................................................................................................
|
15
|
1.2.4
|
|
CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - committee highlights ..............................................................
|
16
|
2.
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT.........................................................................................................
|
17
|
2.1 // Gruppo IGD ......................................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
2.1.1 Our activities.....................................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
2.2
|
|
// 2021 Performance...................................................................................................................................
|
22
|
2.2.1
|
|
Income statement review .................................................................................................................................
|
22
|
2.2.2 Statement of financial position …………………………………………………………………………………………… ................
|
24
|
2.3
|
|
// EPRA Performance Indicators ............................................................................................................
|
39
|
2.4
|
|
// THE STOCK ...............................................................................................................................................
|
45
|
2.5
|
|
// SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE YEAR................................................................................................
|
50
|
2.6
|
|
// The real estate portfolio.......................................................................................................................
|
57
|
2.6.2.1 ITALY...............................................................................................................................................................
|
65
|
2.6.2.2 ROMANIA........................................................................................................................................................
|
67
|
2.7 // Real Estate Appraisals....................................................................................................
|
70
|
2.8// The SIIQ Regulatory Environment and Information on the Company's Compliance ................
|
73
|
2.9
|
|
// Organization and Human Resources ..............................................................................................
|
108
|
2.10
|
|
// Sustainability: strategy and performance 2021..........................................................................
|
114
|
2.10.1
|
The material issues.....................................................................................................................................
|
115
|
2.10.2
|
Sustainability targets (connected to planning).....................................................................................
|
115
|
2.11
|
|
// Outlook .....................................................................................................................................................
|
120
|
2.12
|
|
// IGD SIIQ SPA's and the Group's Primary Risks and Uncertainties .......................................
|
120
|
2.12.1
|
Strategic risks: ............................................................................................................................................
|
121
|
2.12.2
|
Operating risks:...........................................................................................................................................
|
125
|
2.12.3
|
Compliance risk ...........................................................................................................................................
|
129
|
2.12.4
|
Financial risks ..............................................................................................................................................
|
132
|
2.13
|
|
// Intercompany and related party transactions.............................................................................
|
134
|
2.14
|
|
// Treasury shares.....................................................................................................................................
|
134
|
2.15
|
|
// Research and development ...............................................................................................................
|
134
|
2.16
|
|
// Significant Operations.........................................................................................................................
|
135
|
2.17
|
|
// Comment on the Parent Company's financial and economic performance .......................
|
135
|
3. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE .......................
|
136
|
3.1
|
|
// COMPANY PROFILE..............................................................................................................................
|
136