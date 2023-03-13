Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Extract of notice of call for Ordinary and Extraordinary AGM of 13 April 2023Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting

13 March 2023 12:04

Notices shareholders' meeting

An Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata S.p.A. (abbreviated "IGD SIIQ S.p.A.") is convened in Bologna (BO), in Via Trattati Comunitari Europei 1957-2007, no. 13, on 3rd floor, on 13 April 2023, at 10:30 a.m., in first call and, if necessary, on 14 April 2023, at the same place and time, in second call, to discuss and resolve on the following

AGENDA

Ordinary session

Separate financial statements at 31.12.2022; Directors' report on operations; External auditors' report; Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors; Presentation of the consolidated financial statements at 31.12.2022; related and consequent resolutions. Allocation of the net income and distribution of the dividend to Shareholders; related and consequent resolutions. Report on the remuneration policy and compensations paid pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraphs 3-ter and 6, of Legislative Decree 58/98: First section: remuneration policy. Binding resolution Report on the remuneration policy and compensations paid pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraphs 3-ter and 6, of Legislative Decree 58/98: Second section: compensations paid. Non-binding resolution.

Extraordinary session

Proposals to amend article 26.1 of the Company's bylaws; related and consequent resolutions.

As the emergency measures provided for in Art. 3, paragraph 10-undecies of Law Decree n. 198 of 29 December 2022, n. 198 (the "Milleproroghe" Decree 2023, converted with amendments, by Law 24 February 2023, no. 14) may now be utilized again, the Company has decided to exercise the option originally provided by Art. 106, paragraph 4, of the Law Decree of 17 March 2020, no. 18, converted with amendments, by Law 24 April 2020, no. 27, by Law Decree 30 December 2021, no. 228, converted with amendments by Law 25 February 2022, no. 15, providing that the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting by the entitled parties can only take place through the representative appointed by the Company pursuant to art. 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98, identified in Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in via Lorenzo Mascheroni no. 19 - 20145 Milan (the "Appointed Representative"), as specified below.

For information on the right to add additional items to the meeting's agenda and to present new resolutions, on the right to exercise voting rights and proxies in the Annual General Meeting, as well as on the right to ask questions before the meeting, please refer to the full text of this notice of call published on the Company's website at www.gruppoigd.it .

The documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in accordance with the deadlines and modalities set by law, on the Company's website, www.gruppoigd.it, in Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section at the following link https://www.gruppoigd.it/en/governance/shareholders-meeting/ as well as on the authorized storage system eMarket Storagewww.emarketstorage.com, managed by Teleborsa S.r.l. and in accordance with the further modalities set by law.

The documentation will be also made available at the Company's registered office.