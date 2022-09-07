Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.

(IGD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:28 2022-09-07 am EDT
3.340 EUR   +1.21%
09:10aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S P A : IGD received the EPRA Gold awards for its 2021 consolidated annual report and sustainability report
PU
05:10aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S P A : Road show presentation september 2022 (8 MB - pdf)
PU
09/05IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S P A : 2022 Italian Sustainability Week presentation (8 MB - pdf)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : IGD received the EPRA Gold awards for its 2021 consolidated annual report and sustainability report

09/07/2022 | 09:10am EDT
7 September 202214:43
NewsNo Price Sensitive
IGD received the EPRA Gold awards for its 2021 consolidated annual report and sustainability report

IGD is proud to announce to have received today two important international awards from EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) for the level of compliance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations, which represent the highest European standards for transparency, comparability and reporting of key business performance indicators.

The EPRA guidelines and recommendations focus on transparency and on improving the comparability across the reports of different companies operating in Europe relating to financial and non-financial reporting.

For the fifth year in a row IGD received the "EPRA BPR Gold Award" (Best Practice Recommendations) for its 2021 Consolidated Annual Report and for the eighth consecutive year the "EPRA sBPR Gold Award" (sustainability Best Practice Recommendations), for the 2021 Sustainability Report.

For more information please visit EPRA website.

Share

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 13:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 142 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2022 57,7 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 970 M 970 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 364 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,43x
EV / Sales 2023 9,01x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 49,2%
