Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA, formerly Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata SpA, is an Italy-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company is primarily active in the property purchase, development, management and leasing. Additionally, it provides various services related to real estate sector, including promotion of newly opened, expanded or restructured centers; rotation of existing retailers, and facility management services, such as security, cleaning and ordinary maintenance. As of December 31, 2011, the Company’s portfolio consisted of properties in Italy, including 19 hypermarkets and supermarkets, 19 shopping malls and retail parks, one city center property, four plots of land for direct development, one asset held for trading and 7 others, and properties in Romania, including 15 shopping centers and one office building. It operates through Punta di Ferro Srl.

Sector Commercial REITs