Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Notice of pubblication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and other documents

16 March 202215:45
Notice of pubblication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and other documents
Please be advised that, in accordance with the law, the Annual Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 (including the financial statements draft and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021, the Directors' Report and the required Certifications), together with the External Auditors Report and the Statutory Auditors Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and the Report on the remuneration policy and the compensation paid, will be made available by today at the Company's registered office and on the company website at https://www.gruppoigd.it, in Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section as well as on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.
