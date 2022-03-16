Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.

(IGD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Notice of pubblication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and other documents

03/16/2022 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16 March 202215:45
Notices
Notice of pubblication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and other documents

Please be advised that, in accordance with the law, the Annual Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 (including the financial statements draft and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021, the Directors' Report and the required Certifications), together with the External Auditors Report and the Statutory Auditors Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure and the Report on the remuneration policy and the compensation paid, will be made available by today at the Company's registered office and on the company website at https://www.gruppoigd.it, in Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section as well as on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.

Share

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.
11:18aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Publication of the annual financial statements as a..
PU
11:18aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Notice of pubblication of the annual financial stat..
PU
11:08aIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Draft separate financial statements and consolidate..
PU
03/14IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Explanatory notes on the Ordinary session of the AG..
PU
03/14IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Extract of notice of call for Ordinary and Extraord..
PU
03/14IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Explanatory notes on the Extraordinary session of t..
PU
03/14IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Publication of the documentation for the Annual Gen..
PU
03/14IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Notice of call for Ordinary and Extraordinary Annua..
PU
03/02IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Letter to stakeholders 2022 of the Chairman and the..
PU
03/02IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SII : Letter to the Shareholders 2022 of the Chairman and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 142 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 47,1 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2021 997 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 6,31%
Capitalization 460 M 504 M 504 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,17 €
Average target price 4,85 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance
Rossella Saoncella Chairman
Daniele Cabuli Director-Commercial & Network
Carlo Barban Director-Administration, Legal & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.8.03%504
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-19.33%42 349
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-8.67%16 904
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-4.06%14 585
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-11.93%11 344
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-10.86%7 526