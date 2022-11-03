Advanced search
    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.

(IGD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:02 2022-11-03 am EDT
2.980 EUR   -1.16%
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Presentazione risultati al 30 settembre 2022 (1 MB -

11/03/2022 | 07:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentazione risultati al 30/09/2022

Conference call

3 novembre 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been registered and will not be registered in the United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or in Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would require the approval of local authorities or otherwise be unlawful. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Copies of this presentation are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This presentation contains forwards-looking information and statements about IGD SIIQ SPA and its Group.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.

These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding plans, performance.

Although the management of IGD SIIQ SPA believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of IGD SIIQ are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risk and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of IGD SIIQ; that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward- looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those contained in this presentation.

Except as required by applicable law, IGD SIIQ does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements.

Highlights risultati

30/09/2022

Ricavi da attività locativa lordi

102,1€mn

Ricavi da attività locativa netti

83,6€mn

Ebitda gestione caratteristica

76,0€mn

Utile netto ricorrente (FFO)

50,4€mn

vs 2021

-6,5%

-3,8%

-4,5%

+4,1%

vs

Like for

2021R*

like

+1,7% +2,2%

+6,3% +7,8%

+6,5%

+19,9%

* 2021 Restated: rettificato per tenere conto della dismissione portafoglio iper/super e della conclusione del masterlease avvenuti

3

a fine 2021

1Andamenti operativi

3° trimestre confermato in crescita:

vendite operatori Gallerie Italia in linea con il 2019*

VENDITE OPERATORI

INGRESSI

-0,3% progr. 22vs19

-17,5% progr. 22vs19

+19,1% progr. 22vs21

+9,7% progr. 22vs21

1Q 22

1Q 22

3Q 22

2Q 22

2Q 22

3Q 22

  • Prosegue il trend di miglioramento da inizio anno
  • Scontrino medio: +19,5%
    (sett. '22 vs sett. '19)
  • Contributo positivo da nuove aperture negli spazi rivenienti dalle rimodulazioni
  • Migliora l'andamento dell'abbigliamento soprattutto nelle superfici più grandi
  • Iper si confermano ancora attrattivi con performance migliori rispetto al 2021

*9 mesi 2022 vs 9 mesi 2019

5

Istogrammi: dati 2022 vs 2019

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:52:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 142 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2022 57,7 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 966 M 966 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,97x
Yield 2022 12,5%
Capitalization 333 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,02 €
Average target price 4,68 €
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Albertini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrea Bonvicini Director-Finance
Rossella Saoncella Chairman
Carlo Barban Director-Administration, Legal & Corporate Affairs
Timothy Guy Michele Santini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.-21.89%328
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-30.14%36 677
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-30.23%13 236
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-15.50%12 883
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-19.69%10 354
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-12.11%7 551