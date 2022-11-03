Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Presentazione risultati al 30 settembre 2022 (1 MB -
Presentazione risultati al 30/09/2022
Conference call
3 novembre 2022
Highlights risultati
30/09/2022
Ricavi da attività locativa lordi
102,1€mn
Ricavi da attività locativa netti
83,6€mn
Ebitda gestione caratteristica
76,0€mn
Utile netto ricorrente (FFO)
50,4€mn
vs 2021
-6,5%
-3,8%
-4,5%
+4,1%
vs
Like for
2021R*
like
+1,7% +2,2%
+6,3% +7,8%
+6,5%
+19,9%
* 2021 Restated: rettificato per tenere conto della dismissione portafoglio iper/super e della conclusione del masterlease avvenuti
3
a fine 2021
1Andamenti operativi
3° trimestre confermato in crescita:
vendite operatori Gallerie Italia in linea con il 2019*
VENDITE OPERATORI
INGRESSI
-0,3% progr. 22vs19
-17,5% progr. 22vs19
+19,1% progr. 22vs21
+9,7% progr. 22vs21
1Q 22
1Q 22
3Q 22
2Q 22
2Q 22
3Q 22
Prosegue il trend di miglioramentoda inizio anno
Scontrino medio: +19,5%
(sett. '22 vs sett. '19)
Contributo positivo da nuove aperturenegli spazi rivenienti dalle rimodulazioni
Migliora l'andamento dell'abbigliamentosoprattutto nelle superfici più grandi
Iper si confermano ancora attrattivicon performance migliori rispetto al 2021
*9 mesi 2022 vs 9 mesi 2019
5
Istogrammi: dati 2022 vs 2019
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
