Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Publication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and other documents

IGD SIIQ SPA: PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS

Bologna, 16 March 2022. IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. advises that, in accordance with the public disclosure requirements and provisions in Consob Resolution n. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended, the Annual Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 (including the Financial Statements Draft and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, the Directors' Report and the required Certifications), together with the External Auditors Report and the Statutory Auditors Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure as well as the Report on the remuneration Policy and the compensation paid are now available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website http://www.gruppoigd.itGovernance - Shareholders' Meeting section, as well as on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A .

The reports and/or summaries of financial statements of subsidiaries and associates under art. 2429 of the civil code will be made available to the public in the manner and in accordance with law.

IGD has a real estate portfolio valued at circa €2,140.5 million at 31 December 2021, comprised of, in Italy, 19 hypermarkets and supermarkets, 27 shopping malls and retail parks, 1 plot of land for development, 1 property held for trading and 6 other real estate properties. Following the acquisition of the company Winmark Magazine SA in 2008 14 shopping centers and an office building, found in 13 different Romanian cities, were added to the portfolio.

