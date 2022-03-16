Log in
    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.

(IGD)
  Report
News 
Summary

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Publication of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and other documents

03/16/2022 | 11:18am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

IGD SIIQ SPA: PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS

Bologna, 16 March 2022. IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. advises that, in accordance with the public disclosure requirements and provisions in Consob Resolution n. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended, the Annual Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 (including the Financial Statements Draft and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, the Directors' Report and the required Certifications), together with the External Auditors Report and the Statutory Auditors Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure as well as the Report on the remuneration Policy and the compensation paid are now available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website http://www.gruppoigd.itGovernance - Shareholders' Meeting section, as well as on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com, managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A .

The reports and/or summaries of financial statements of subsidiaries and associates under art. 2429 of the civil code will be made available to the public in the manner and in accordance with law.

IGD - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A.

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. is one of the main players in Italy's retail real estate market: it develops and manages shopping centers throughout the country and has a significant presence in Romanian retail distribution. Listed on the Star Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, IGD was the first SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata or real estate investment trust) in Italy. IGD has a real estate portfolio valued at circa €2,140.5 million at 31 December 2021, comprised of, in Italy, 19 hypermarkets and supermarkets, 27 shopping malls and retail parks, 1 plot of land for development, 1 property held for trading and 6 other real estate properties. Following the acquisition of the company Winmark Magazine SA in 2008 14 shopping centers and an office building, found in 13 different Romanian cities, were added to the portfolio. An extensive domestic presence, a solid financial structure, the ability to plan, monitor and manage all phases of a center's life cycle, leadership in the retail real estate sector: these qualities summarize IGD's strong points.

www.gruppoigd.it

CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS

CONTACTS MEDIA RELATIONS

CLAUDIA CONTARINI

IMAGE BUILDING

Investor Relations

Cristina Fossati

+39 051 509213

+39 02 89011300

claudia.contarini@gruppoigd.it

igd@imagebuilding.it

The press release is available on the website www.gruppoigd.it, in the Investor Relations section, and on the website www.imagebuilding.it, in the Press Room section.

1

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
