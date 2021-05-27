Log in
    IGD   IT0005322612

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S.P.A.

(IGD)
  Report
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Interim financial report at 31 march 2021_bookmarks (1,008 KB - pdf)

05/27/2021 | 05:31am EDT
IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE

SOCIETA' DI INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA S.P.A.

Registered office in Bologna, Via Trattati Comunitari Europei1957-2007 n.13,

VAT, Bologna Company Register no. 00397420399

Bologna Chamber of Commerce Registration no. 458582 Share capital subscribed and paid-in: € 650,000,000.00

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

31/03/2021

GRUPPO IGD - Interim financial report at 31/03/2021

Corporate and Supervisory Bodies ...............................................................................................................................

3

1.

Gruppo IGD's Interim Financial Report .................................................................................................

4

1.1.

// Gruppo IGD..................................................................................................................................................

5

1.2.

// Income statement review ......................................................................................................................

7

1.3.

// Statement of financial position and financial review .................................................................

15

1.4.

// Significant events at 31 March 2021................................................................................................

18

1.5.

// Subsequent events .................................................................................................................................

21

1.6.

// Outlook .......................................................................................................................................................

21

2.

GRUPPO IGD's CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 MARCH 2021..................

23

2.1

// Consolidated income statement ........................................................................................................

24

2.2

// Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ....................................................................

25

2.3

// Consolidated statement of financial position................................................................................

26

2.4

// Consolidated statement of changes in equity...............................................................................

27

2.5

// Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................

28

2.6

// Net financial position ............................................................................................................................

29

2.7

// Preparation criteria and scope of consolidation ..........................................................................

30

2.8 // Certification of the interim management statement pursuant to Art.154-bis (2)

of Legislative Decree 58/98 ....................................................................................................................

34

GRUPPO IGD - Interim financial report at 31/03/2021

Corporate and Supervisory Bodies

Non

Control

Compensation

Related Party

Board of Directors *

Office

Executive

Indipendent

and risk

and nomination

Transactions

Executive

Committee

Committee

Committee

Rossella Saoncella

Chairman

X

Stefano Dall'Ara

Vice Chairman

X

Claudio Albertini

Chif Executive

X

Officer

Edy Gambetti

Director

X

Antonio Rizzi

Director

X

X

X

Silvia Benzi

Director

X

X

X

Rossella Schiavini

Director

X

X

X

Alessia Savino

Director

X

Timothy Guy Michele Santini

Director

X

X

Rosa Cipriotti

Director

X

X

Gèry Robert-Ambroix

Director

X

X

Board of Statutory

Office

Standing

Alternate

Auditors *

Gian Marco Committeri

Chairman

X

Massimo Scarafuggi

Auditor

X

Daniela Preite

Auditor

X

Daniela Del Frate

Auditor

X

Aldo Marco Maggi

Auditor

X

Ines Gandini

Auditor

X

* Appointed during the Shareholders' Meeting held on 15 April 2021

Supervisory Board (appointed by the Board of Directors on 20 April 2021)

Gilberto Coffari (Chairman), Alessandra De Martino, Paolo Maestri

External Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.

Financial Reporting Officer

Carlo Barban

3

GRUPPO IGD - Interim financial report at 31/03/2021

1. Gruppo IGD's Interim Financial Report

GRUPPO IGD - Interim financial report at 31/03/2021

1.1. // Gruppo IGD

IGD was the first company in Italy to obtain SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata or real estate investment trust) status in 2008 and is still the only retail real estate company that qualifies as a SIIQ. Most of the Group's real estate assets are in Italy (93.8%). The remainder is in Romania (6.2%), where IGD owns the Winmarkt chain of shopping centers through Win Magazin S.a..

IGD SIIQ's perimeter of exempt operations includes the freehold assets found in Italy. At 31 March 2021, in addition to the parent company, Gruppo IGD comprises:

  • 100% of Millennium Gallery, (owner of part of the Rovereto shopping mall and a business division in the shopping center in Crema);
  • 100% of RGD Ferrara 2013, formed on 30 September 2013, to manage the Darsena City Shopping Center in Ferrara;
  • 99.98% of Arco Campus S.r.l., a company dedicated to the sale, leasing and management of properties used for sports, in addition to the development and promotion of sports;

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
