Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Interim financial report at 31 march 2021_bookmarks (1,008 KB - pdf)

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE
SOCIETA' DI INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA S.P.A.
Registered office in Bologna, Via Trattati Comunitari Europei1957-2007 n.13,
VAT, Bologna Company Register no. 00397420399
Bologna Chamber of Commerce Registration no. 458582 Share capital subscribed and paid-in: € 650,000,000.00
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
31/03/2021
|
Corporate and Supervisory Bodies ...............................................................................................................................
|
3
|
1.
|
Gruppo IGD's Interim Financial Report .................................................................................................
|
4
|
1.1.
|
// Gruppo IGD..................................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
1.2.
|
// Income statement review ......................................................................................................................
|
7
|
1.3.
|
// Statement of financial position and financial review .................................................................
|
15
|
1.4.
|
// Significant events at 31 March 2021................................................................................................
|
18
|
1.5.
|
// Subsequent events .................................................................................................................................
|
21
|
1.6.
|
// Outlook .......................................................................................................................................................
|
21
|
2.
|
GRUPPO IGD's CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 MARCH 2021..................
|
23
|
2.1
|
// Consolidated income statement ........................................................................................................
|
24
|
2.2
|
// Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ....................................................................
|
25
|
2.3
|
// Consolidated statement of financial position................................................................................
|
26
|
2.4
|
// Consolidated statement of changes in equity...............................................................................
|
27
|
2.5
|
// Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................
|
28
|
2.6
|
// Net financial position ............................................................................................................................
|
29
|
2.7
|
// Preparation criteria and scope of consolidation ..........................................................................
|
30
2.8 // Certification of the interim management statement pursuant to Art.154-bis (2)
|
of Legislative Decree 58/98 ....................................................................................................................
|
34
Corporate and Supervisory Bodies
|
|
|
|
Non
|
|
Control
|
Compensation
|
Related Party
|
Board of Directors *
|
Office
|
Executive
|
Indipendent
|
and risk
|
and nomination
|
Transactions
|
Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Rossella Saoncella
|
Chairman
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stefano Dall'Ara
|
Vice Chairman
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claudio Albertini
|
Chif Executive
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Edy Gambetti
|
Director
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antonio Rizzi
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
X
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silvia Benzi
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rossella Schiavini
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alessia Savino
|
Director
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Timothy Guy Michele Santini
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rosa Cipriotti
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gèry Robert-Ambroix
|
Director
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Statutory
|
Office
|
Standing
|
Alternate
|
Auditors *
|
|
|
|
Gian Marco Committeri
|
Chairman
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
Massimo Scarafuggi
|
Auditor
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daniela Preite
|
Auditor
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daniela Del Frate
|
Auditor
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
Aldo Marco Maggi
|
Auditor
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
Ines Gandini
|
Auditor
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
* Appointed during the Shareholders' Meeting held on 15 April 2021
Supervisory Board (appointed by the Board of Directors on 20 April 2021)
Gilberto Coffari (Chairman), Alessandra De Martino, Paolo Maestri
External Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.
Financial Reporting Officer
Carlo Barban
3
1. Gruppo IGD's Interim Financial Report
1.1. // Gruppo IGD
IGD was the first company in Italy to obtain SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata or real estate investment trust) status in 2008 and is still the only retail real estate company that qualifies as a SIIQ. Most of the Group's real estate assets are in Italy (93.8%). The remainder is in Romania (6.2%), where IGD owns the Winmarkt chain of shopping centers through Win Magazin S.a..
IGD SIIQ's perimeter of exempt operations includes the freehold assets found in Italy. At 31 March 2021, in addition to the parent company, Gruppo IGD comprises:
-
100% of Millennium Gallery, (owner of part of the Rovereto shopping mall and a business division in the shopping center in Crema);
-
100% of RGD Ferrara 2013, formed on 30 September 2013, to manage the Darsena City Shopping Center in Ferrara;
-
99.98% of Arco Campus S.r.l., a company dedicated to the sale, leasing and management of properties used for sports, in addition to the development and promotion of sports;
5
