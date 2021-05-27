Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S p A : Interim financial report at 31 march 2021_bookmarks (1,008 KB - pdf)

GRUPPO IGD - Interim financial report at 31/03/2021

1.1. // Gruppo IGD

IGD was the first company in Italy to obtain SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata or real estate investment trust) status in 2008 and is still the only retail real estate company that qualifies as a SIIQ. Most of the Group's real estate assets are in Italy (93.8%). The remainder is in Romania (6.2%), where IGD owns the Winmarkt chain of shopping centers through Win Magazin S.a..

IGD SIIQ's perimeter of exempt operations includes the freehold assets found in Italy. At 31 March 2021, in addition to the parent company, Gruppo IGD comprises:

100% of Millennium Gallery , (owner of part of the Rovereto shopping mall and a business division in the shopping center in Crema);

, (owner of part of the Rovereto shopping mall and a business division in the shopping center in Crema); 100% of RGD Ferrara 2013 , formed on 30 September 2013, to manage the Darsena City Shopping Center in Ferrara;

, formed on 30 September 2013, to manage the Darsena City Shopping Center in Ferrara; 99.98% of Arco Campus S.r.l., a company dedicated to the sale, leasing and management of properties used for sports, in addition to the development and promotion of sports;

