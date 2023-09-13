PRESS RELEASE

OFFICINE STORICHE AT PORTA A MARE, AN INNOVATIVE URBAN

RENEWAL PROJECT SPONSORED BY IGD, OPENS ITS DOORS:

TOMORROW IGD AND THE MUNICIPALITY OF LIVORNO TOGETHER

AT THE RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY

A new area dedicated to entertainment, dining, leisure and shopping will be inaugurated tomorrow

in a unique setting found between the sea and the historic heart of the city, completely

redeveloped and returned to the community

Livorno, 13 September 2023 - The appointment is for tomorrow morning when the Mayor of Livorno, Luca Salvetti, Rossella Saoncella and Claudio Albertini, respectively Chair and CEO of Gruppo IGD Siiq, will inaugurate the redevelopment of Porta a Mare's Officine Storiche, Livorno's old shipyards. A cultural heritage site which is now being given back to the city after having been inaccessible to citizens for years.

The redevelopment of Officine Storiche, which began in 2019 and was suspended for a year during the pandemic, is part of the bigger urban renewal plan for the multi-usePorta a Mare waterfront project. This complex spans more than ten hectares near the Nuova Darsena and the Molo Mediceo, the piers of Livorno's historic port. Gruppo IGD, which became part of the Porta a Mare project in 2007, has already completed the construction of the Mazzini section, Palazzo Orlando and the Clock Tower.

"The inauguration of Officine Storiche marks the completion of a long journey which we have pursued over the years in order to give a new look to an area which is particularly rich in meaning for the city. We also completed our first mixed-use project, while also satisfying the new needs and wants of the local area. Given these positive premises, we are optimistic that the project will be well received and attract a broad catchment area thanks to the many opportunities it provides," stated

Claudio Albertini, IGD's CEO.

Officine Storiche comprises 42 residential units (70 percent of which have already been sold) and a retail area spanning a GLA of 16,200 square meters, with 5 medium-sized stores, 21 retail shops and a 4,700 square meter fitness center. While strongly rooted in the local area, the project involved a particularly innovative concept which allowed IGD to transform the entire area into a new

