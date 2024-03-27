EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report



27.03.2024 / 23:16 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: German

Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/uploads/finance/annual_financial_report_2023_esef_in_german.zip



27.03.2024 CET/CEST

