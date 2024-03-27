EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/uploads/finance/annual_financial_report_2023_esef_in_german.zip
27.03.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
