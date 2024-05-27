EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

27.05.2024 / 19:53 CET/CEST
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q1

Language: German
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/uploads/finance/immofinanz-konzernzwischenmitteilung-q1-2024pdf_1.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/uploads/finance/consolidated_interim_financial_report_q1_2024.pdf

27.05.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet:http://www.immofinanz.com

 
