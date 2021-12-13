Career news: Alexandra Müller-Stingl newly appointed Head of People & Culture at IMMOFINANZ

As new Head of People & Culture, Alexandra Müller-Stingl has taken over the personnel responsibilities of IMMOFINANZ. In this position, she has been in charge of strategic personnel management and the development of the corporate culture of IMMOFINANZ since the beginning of November 2021.

"We are happy about the fact that Alexandra Müller-Stingl, a well-versed expert in the targeted development of our employees, has joined our company. Her hands-on mentality and her forward-thinking attitude make her a great fit for our management team. In her new role, she will be responsible, among other things, for strategic personnel management and for the implementation of our corporate philosophy," says Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ.

Müller-Stingl has more than 20 years of experience in various expert and management positions. Among them were management functions with Erste Group, ÖBB, SOS Kinderdorf, and INNIO Jenbacher. She holds a PhD in Business. Since 2001, she has worked in the field of consulting and as management coach and has been an integral member of personnel, strategy, and change management projects.

Alexandra Müller-Stingl: "I am looking forward to this new challenge. Corporate culture is an important competitive advantage in order to be attractive to clever people and new talents. It is also one of the main drivers of innovation and development within a company. IMMOFINANZ, a modern and future-oriented company, offers an exciting field of activity that I am looking forward to developing further together with the management team."