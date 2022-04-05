Career news: Ulrike Gehmacher new Head of Group ESG at IMMOFINANZ

Ulrike Gehmacher has taken over the sustainability agenda of IMMOFINANZ as Head of Group ESG. In this staff function, she has been in charge of the coordination and implementation of the sustainability strategy of IMMOFINANZ across the group since the beginning of February 2022. In doing so, she is head of a cross-functional ESG Committee that implements a sustainable value chain in the company.

"We are happy that Ulrike Gehmacher, an expert with international experience in the field of sustainability, has joined our team. In her new role, Ulrike Gehmacher will be responsible for the strategic and practical implementation of our sustainability goals and measures towards a sustainable value chain," as Dietmar Reindl, COO der IMMOFINANZ states.

Gehmacher can look back on many years of international experience. She started her career at the Coca-Cola group, and in her most recent position, she was in charge of the sustainability area in a FTSE 250 company. Her main focus was on climate change and the reduction of company emissions in that industrial group.

Ulrike Gehmacher: "Sustainability has turned into an economic factor - investors and society have become aware of it. Real estate plays a crucial role in the fight against climate change, seeing as this sector accounts for 40% of the global CO2 emissions. IMMOFINANZ - a modern, sustainable company - is fully behind this topic. I am therefore looking forward to his challenge and to working with the management team."