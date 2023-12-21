Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2023 / 22:43 CET/CEST

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name WXZ1 a.s. 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities at IMMOFINANZ AG: The person discharging managerial responsibilities is Mr. Martin Němeček, who is (i) a member of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG and (ii) a person discharging managerial responsibilities of WXZ1 a.s..

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name IMMOFINANZ AG b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification AT0000A21KS2 code b) Nature of the Disposal transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 20.05 EUR 14,071,483 units d) Aggregated Price Aggregated Volume Information 20.05 EUR 14,071,483 units e) Date of the 2023-12-18; UTC + 1 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction

21.12.2023 CET/CEST