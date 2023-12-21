Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.12.2023 / 22:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
WXZ1 a.s.
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person
discharging managerial responsibilities at IMMOFINANZ AG:
The person discharging managerial responsibilities is Mr. Martin
Němeček, who is (i) a member of the Supervisory Board of
IMMOFINANZ AG and (ii) a person discharging managerial
responsibilities of WXZ1 a.s..
- Initial notification/ Initial Notification Amendment
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
IMMOFINANZ AG
b)
LEI
5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
Share
financial
instrument, type
of instrument
Identification
AT0000A21KS2
code
b)
Nature of the
Disposal
transaction
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
20.05 EUR
14,071,483 units
d)
Aggregated
Price
Aggregated Volume
Information
20.05 EUR
14,071,483 units
e)
Date of the
2023-12-18; UTC + 1
transaction
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
transaction
21.12.2023 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet:
http://www .immofinanz.com
