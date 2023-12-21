Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2023 / 22:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

WXZ1 a.s.

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person

discharging managerial responsibilities at IMMOFINANZ AG:

The person discharging managerial responsibilities is Mr. Martin

Němeček, who is (i) a member of the Supervisory Board of

IMMOFINANZ AG and (ii) a person discharging managerial

responsibilities of WXZ1 a.s..

  1. Initial notification/ Initial Notification Amendment
  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IMMOFINANZ AG

b)

LEI

5299000DUMZ99SBBX121

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Share

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification

AT0000A21KS2

code

b)

Nature of the

Disposal

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

20.05 EUR

14,071,483 units

d)

Aggregated

Price

Aggregated Volume

Information

20.05 EUR

14,071,483 units

e)

Date of the

2023-12-18; UTC + 1

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

21.12.2023 CET/CEST

Language:

English

Company:

IMMOFINANZ AG

Wienerbergstraße 9

1100 Vienna

Austria

Internet:

http://www .immofinanz.com

End of News

EQS News Service

88245 21.12.2023 CET/CEST

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 21 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2023 21:51:11 UTC.