  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/25 10:35:12 am EDT
23.00 EUR   +0.17%
10:07aDD : IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:30aPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:53aAFR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
DD: IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/25/2022 | 10:07am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2022 / 16:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Reindl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IMMOFINANZ AG

b) LEI
5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 7515.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.00 EUR 7515 Units

e) Date of the transaction
25/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.05.2022

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

75415  25.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 350 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2022 197 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2022 2 428 M 2 606 M 2 606 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 3 183 M 3 415 M 3 415 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,96 €
Average target price 22,28 €
Spread / Average Target -2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Miroslava Gretiaková Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Werner Ertelthalner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG1.86%3 415
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.21%34 997
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.26.22%32 488
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.64%31 478
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.99%30 115
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.52%29 109