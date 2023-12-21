IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2023 / 22:34 CET/CEST
1Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen  
a) Name CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.  
 
2Grund der Meldung  
a) Position/Status Die Meldung betrifft eine Person, die in enger Beziehung zu Personen steht, die bei der IMMOFINANZ AG Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen:
Bei den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, handelt es sich um Herrn Martin Němeček und Herrn Martin Matula, die (i) Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats der IMMOFINANZ AG sind und (ii) Personen sind, die Führungsaufgaben bei CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. wahrnehmen.		  
 
 
b) Erstmeldung/Berichtigung Erstmeldung  
 
3Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht  
a) Name IMMOFINANZ AG  
 
b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121  
 
4Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften: Dieser Abschnitt ist zu wiederholen für
i) jede Art von Instrument, ii) jede Art von Geschäft, iii) jedes Datum und iv) jeden Platz, an dem Geschäfte getätigt wurden		  
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments Aktie  
 
   
  Kennung AT0000A21KS2  
b) Art des Geschäfts Erwerb  
 
 
 
c) Preis(e) und Volumen Preis(e) Volumen  
20,05 EUR 14.071.483 Stücke  
         
         
d) Aggregierte Informationen Preis Aggregiertes Volumen  
20,05 EUR 14.071.483 Stücke  
     
e) Datum des Geschäfts 2023-12-18; UTC + 1  
 
f) Ort des Geschäfts außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes  
 
         

 


21.12.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet:http://www.immofinanz.com

 
88243  21.12.2023 CET/CEST

