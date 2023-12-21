21.12.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
88245 21.12.2023 CET/CEST
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 03:52:01 pm
|20.45 EUR
|+0.99%
|20.52
|+0.37%
|04:54pm
|Immofinanz to Buy Two Properties from CPI Property Group
|MT
|Dec. 12
|IMMOFINANZ AG Announces Resignation of Gayatri Narayan from the Supervisory Board, Effective on December 31, 2023
|CI
21.12.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
88245 21.12.2023 CET/CEST
|Immofinanz to Buy Two Properties from CPI Property Group
|MT
|IMMOFINANZ AG Announces Resignation of Gayatri Narayan from the Supervisory Board, Effective on December 31, 2023
|CI
|IMMOFINANZ AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|S IMMO AG acquired Office properties and a hotel from IMMOFINANZ AG.
|CI
|European Midday Briefing : Caution Dominates with ECB Decision in View
|DJ
|Transcript : IMMOFINANZ AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 31, 2023
|CI
|IMMOFINANZ AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Austria’s S Immo Buys Vienna Twin Towers From Immofinanz
|MT
|S IMMO AG acquired Vienna Twin Towers from IMMOFINANZ AG.
|CI
|Erste Appoints Ulrike Gehmacher as Head of Sustainability
|DJ
|IMMOFINANZ AG Appoints Pavel Mechura to the Executive Board
|CI
|IMMOFINANZ AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|S IMMO AG completed the acquisition of office buildings in Vienna from IMMOFINANZ AG.
|CI
|Transcript : IMMOFINANZ AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
|CI
|IMMOFINANZ AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Immofinanz to Sell Vienna Offices to S Immo for EUR411 Million
|MT
|S IMMO AG signed a letter of intent to acquire office buildings in Vienna from IMMOFINANZ AG.
|CI
|Immofinanz, S Immo Sign Deal for Synergies, Further Integration
|MT
|S IMMO AG and IMMOFINANZ AG Signs A Framework Agreement
|CI
|S IMMO AG completed the acquisition of Hungarian office Porfolio from IMMOFINANZ AG for aproximately ?240 million.
|CI
|S IMMO AG acquired Six office properties of IMMOFINANZ AG from IMMOFINANZ AG.
|CI
|IMMOFINANZ AG (WBAG : IIA) completed the acquisition of an additional 24.54% stake in S IMMO AG (WBAG : SPI) from CPI Property Group S.A. (XTRA : O5G).
|CI
|Austrian Property Group Immofinanz Signs EUR338 Million Deal For Controlling Stake In S Immo
|MT
|IMMOFINANZ AG (WBAG : IIA) entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire additional 24.54% stake in S IMMO AG (WBAG : SPI) from CPI Property Group S.A. (XTRA : O5G) for approximately €340 million.
|CI
|Immofinanz Sells Rights To Sustainable, Affordable Housing Concept To Former COO
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+75.99%
|3 065 M $
|-22.57%
|30 454 M $
|-24.34%
|24 753 M $
|+42.16%
|22 683 M $
|+84.77%
|20 102 M $
|-34.47%
|18 926 M $
|+32.08%
|18 650 M $
|-7.04%
|17 624 M $
|+14.06%
|17 475 M $
|-20.50%
|17 295 M $