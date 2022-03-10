IMMOFINANZ : 1-IF-HV2022(ao) Einladung_en.pdf

English translation of the German original version for convenience only. The German original version shall prevail. IMMOFINANZ AG Invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting We hereby invite our shareholders to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ AG with its registered office in Vienna, FN 114425y, to take place on 31 March 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CEST (Vienna local time) at Ungargasse 37, 1030, AT-1030 Vienna, Austria. If the shareholders' meeting is not completed on 31 March 2022 by 24:00 CEST (Vienna local time), the shareholders' meeting will be continued on the following day, 01 April 2022 at 0:00 CEST (Vienna local time). For the protection of the shareholders and other participants, the Executive Board has decided to hold the shareholders' meeting in the form of a virtual shareholders' meeting on the basis of section 1 para 2 Corporate COVID-19 Act, Federal Law Gazette I No. 16/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette I No. 246/2021 ("COVID-19-GesG") and the Corporate COVID-19 Regulation, Federal Law Gazette II No. 140/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette II No. 609/2021 ("COVID-19-GesV").This means that the shareholders will not be able to participate physically in the shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ AG on 31 March 2022 for reasons of health protection. The Executive Board asks the shareholders for their understanding that they will not be able to attend the shareholders' meeting in person. The organizational and technical requirements for participation in the virtual shareholders' meeting pursuant to section 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV are explained in point C of this invitation. Agenda (section 106 item 3 Austrian Stock Corporation Act) 1. Elections to the Supervisory Board. The convocation of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting was requested in writing by the shareholder WXZ1 a.s. (subsidiary of CPI Property Group S.A.) pursuant to section 105 para 3 Austrian Stock Corporation Act. Provision of information (section 106 item 4 Austrian Stock Corporation Act) Documents pursuant to section 108 para 3 and 4 Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be published on the company's website (www.immofinanz.com) from the 21st day prior to the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, therefore from 10 March 2022 at the latest: Request for the invitation of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ AG pursuant to section 105 para 3 Austrian Stock Corporation Act of the shareholder WXZ1 a.s.

Agenda together with proposed resolutions and reasons of the shareholder WXZ1 a.s.

Curricula vitae as well as declarations pursuant to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act of the Supervisory Board candidates proposed for election by the shareholder WXZ1 a.s.

Notice convening the shareholders' meeting

English translation of the German original version for convenience only. The German original version shall prevail. Forms of granting power of attorney (proxy) (granting including instructions and revocation) to the four independent special proxies named by the company Information on the virtual shareholders' meeting and organizational and technical requirements for participation The organisational and technical requirements for participation in the virtual shareholders' meeting pursuant to section 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV are hereby notified. 1. Webcast of the shareholders' meeting In accordance with section 3 para 4 COVID 19-GesV in connection with section 102 para 4 Austrian Stock Corporation Act the shareholders' meeting will be broadcast in full in picture and sound in real time on the internet. All shareholders may follow the shareholders' meeting on 31 March 2022 from approx. 11:00 a.m. online at www.immofinanz.com. This enables every shareholder to follow the shareholders' meeting in real time via this optical and acoustic one-way connection. Shareholders require high-performance internet access and an internet-compatible device for the audio and video transmission via an up-to-date internet browser. No registration or login is required to follow the shareholders' meeting. Please note that this live transmission as a virtual shareholders' meeting does not provide for remote participation (section 102 para 3 item 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act) and remote voting (section 102 para 3 item 3 and section 126 Austrian Stock Corporation Act) and that the transmission on the internet is not a two-way connection. It is also pointed out that the company is only responsible for the use of technical means of communication to the extent that these are attributable to its sphere of influence. 2. Representation of shareholders by special proxies It will not be possible for shareholders to be physically present at the virtual shareholders' meeting. In accordance with section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, shareholders can cast votes, submit motions for resolutions or raise an objection in the virtual shareholders' meeting only through one of the four independent special proxies named below, the costs of which will be carried by the company: Attorney Dr. Marie-Agnes Arlt, LL.M. (NYU)

1010 Vienna, Ebendorferstraße 6/10 Phone: +43 1 308 25 80

E-mail: arlt.immofinanz@hauptversammlung.at Attorney Mag. Ewald Oberhammer, LL.M. c/o Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH 1010 Vienna, Karlsplatz 3/1

Phone: +43 1 503 300 0

E-mail: oberhammer.immofinanz@hauptversammlung.at Dr. Martin Foussek Coown Technologies GmbH

1040 Vienna, Gusshausstraße 3/2a Phone: +43 699 19656500

E-mail: foussek.immofinanz@hauptversammlung.at

English translation of the German original version for convenience only. The German original version shall prevail. Attorney Dr. Maria Brandstetter

c/o Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA 1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22 Phone: +43 1 513 85 12

E-mail: brandstetter.immofinanz@hauptversammlung.at To cast votes, submit motions for resolutions or raise an objection in the virtual shareholders' meeting, shareholders must choose and authorise one of the above- mentioned special proxies. The special proxies will only exercise the voting right, the right to submit motions for resolutions and the right to raise objections in accordance with the shareholders' instructions. It is recommended to contact the special proxy of your choice in good time if you intend to instruct the special proxy to propose motions for resolutions and to raise an objection to one or more items on the agenda. A proxy authorisation form for the four special proxies, as well as a form for the revocation of proxy authorisation, is available on the company's website www.immofinanz.com. In the interest of a smooth processing, we ask to use the available forms. Details on the proxy authorisation, in particular about the text form and the content of the proxy authorisation, are contained in the proxy authorisation form that is available to the shareholders. To facilitate processing, please send your completed proxy authorisation form (in text form) in such a timely manner that it is received no later than 30 March 2022, 4:00 p.m. CEST (Vienna local time), using one of the communication channels stated below: Authorisation forms to the special proxies may be sent by e-mail to the address of the person you have chosen, with the proxy authorisation attached to the e-mail in text form, e.g. as a PDF file. This way the special proxy of your choice will have direct access to the authorisation and your instructions. The following communication channels and addresses are also available for the transmission of your proxy authorisation form: via mail or courier service at the address HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, AT-8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel;

HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, AT-8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel; per facsimile under the fax number + 43 (0) 1 8900-50089;

8900-50089; by credit institutions according to section 114 para 1 sentence 4 Austrian Stock Corporation Act per SWIFT to the address GIBAATWGGMS, Message Type MT598 or MT599 (specification of the ISIN AT0000A21KS2 or AT0000A2UUN5 is necessary). Please note that it is not possible to present a proxy authorisation in person on the day of the shareholders' meeting. Shareholders have the option to revoke their proxy authorisation. The above provisions for proxy authorisation apply mutatis mutandis to its revocation. The revocation does not take effect until it has been received by the company. Please note that in addition to a proxy authorisation also a deposit confirmation in accordance with section 10a Austrian Stock Corporation Act is necessary for participation in the virtual shareholders' meeting, which must be received by the company no later than 28 March 2022 (see point E).

3. Shareholders' right to information Shareholders may exercise their right to information pursuant to section 118 Austrian Stock Corporation Act in the virtual shareholders' meeting as follows: The shareholders are invited to send their questions in advance by e-mail to fragen.immofinanz@hauptversammlung.at, if possible in such a way that they are received by the company on the second business day prior to the shareholders' meeting, hence on Tuesday, 29 March 2022. This will enable the preparation of answers in advance and a swift treatment during the shareholders' meeting. For your questions, please use the question form provided on the company's website www.immofinanz.com to ensure the most efficient processing possible. Questions may also be sent by simple e-mail. The e-mail must end with your name (reproduction of signature in accordance with section 13 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act). To verify your identity as a shareholder for the transmission of questions, please use the e- mail address specified in the space provided on the authorisation form for your special proxy. By signing the proxy authorisation form, you confirm that only you have access to this e-mail address. If no shareholder e-mail address is indicated on the proxy authorisation form, or if questions are sent from another e-mail address, the identity of the person making the declaration must be verified with the shareholder's name/company name and date of birth/company register number as well as the securities account number, the credit institution and the number of shares. If any doubts arise regarding the identity of a participant during the conduct of the shareholders' meeting, the company reserves the right to verify the identity in an appropriate manner. If a proxy exercises the right to information, proof of proxy authorisation must also be provided in text form. Please note that the special proxies cannot be authorised to exercise the right to information. 4. Rights during the shareholders' meeting A shareholder may also send questions by e-mail to fragen.immofinanz@hauptversammlung.at during the virtual shareholders' meeting (see above on the shareholders' right to information). The questions received by the company from shareholders before or during the shareholders' meeting are read out in the shareholders' meeting in accordance with section 118 Austrian Stock Corporation Act by the chairman or a person designated by him. The chairman of the shareholders' meeting will structure the course of the meeting, in particular announcing during the meeting a certain point in time until which questions may be asked. Likewise, the shareholder may, up to the times specified by the chairman in the shareholders' meeting, give (or amend) instructions by e-mail to the authorised special proxy, in particular instructions on casting votes, submitting motions for resolutions or raising objections. Please note that the special proxy cannot exercise the right to ask questions on behalf of the shareholder. For any instructions, please send a simple e-mail to the e-mail address of your special proxy listed under item 2 above. The e-mail must end with your name (reproduction of signature in accordance with section 13 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act). Please use