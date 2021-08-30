Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  IMMOFINANZ AG
  News
  Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share

08/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG today passed a resolution which calls for an increase in the dividend recommendation to the annual general meeting for the 2020 financial year from EUR 0.55 to EUR 0.75 per share.

The 28th Annual General Meeting for the 2020 financial year will take place on 19 October 2021 and will be held as a 'virtual general meeting'.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 334 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2021 142 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2021 2 145 M 2 530 M 2 530 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 2 579 M 3 041 M 3 042 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 62,7%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG23.28%3 041
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.30%41 039
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.37%28 155
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.69%26 460
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.10%24 901
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.34%24 340