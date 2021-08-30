IMMOFINANZ AG: Dividend recommendation for financial year 2020 increased to EUR 0.75 per share

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG today passed a resolution which calls for an increase in the dividend recommendation to the annual general meeting for the 2020 financial year from EUR 0.55 to EUR 0.75 per share.
The 28th Annual General Meeting for the 2020 financial year will take place on 19 October 2021 and will be held as a 'virtual general meeting'.
