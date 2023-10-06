EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ ranks first with its myhive Urban Garden at the Office of the Year Award



06.10.2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST

IMMOFINANZ ranks first with its myhive Urban Garden at the Office of the Year Award

IMMOFINANZ placed first in the category “Co-Working Space“ with its innovative and sustainable myhive Urban Garden office concept at the 2023 Office of the Year Award.

CBRE, the world’s leading commercial real estate services and investment firm, again recognised the year’s most innovative and best workplaces at the Office of the Year Award. IMMOFINANZ convinced the jury as the best

co-working space provider with its new myhive Urban Garden located at Wienerbergstrasse 3–5 in 1100 Vienna. This ranking places IMMOFINANZ first for innovative co-working in Vienna for the second year in succession. The myhive Office in der Ungargasse in 1030 Vienna received this award in 2021.

“We are delighted over the recognition of our myhive Urban Garden concept at the Office of the Year Award. It is a very special distinction for us so soon after the opening in September this year and confirms that our portfolio has the right solutions for tomorrow’s working world. In addition to bundled know-how and a high digitalisation level in our operations with the myhive app, we are placing a particular focus on our sustainability strategy,” commented Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board.

myhive Urban Garden offers sustainable office solutions at the highest level

The myhive Urban Garden office landscape is an innovative work concept that is designed to reduce stress factors for people, companies and the environment. This innovative day-to-day detox programme creates a perfect balance between work, life and the environment. The myhive Urban Garden concept is based on the proven success factors of the myhive brand and expands it to also include the highest sustainability standards and innovative green lease contracts. The result is a business oasis with green facades, expansive green terraces and individual balconies in all rental units with a panoramic view of nature and the recreational area on the Wienerberg. In this way, IMMOFINANZ helps to create a pleasant microclimate and support biodiversity on the Wienerberg. The goal of the myhive Urban Garden is to achieve "outstanding" status in BREEAM certification and complies with the EU Taxonomy. IMMOFINANZ consciously decided in favour of refurbishment for the existing building instead of demolition and new construction, which resulted in the recycling of concrete and steel as well as savings of over 11,000 tonnes of CO 2 during the construction phase.

IMMOFINANZ currently has 27 myhive offices in six countries with roughly 600,000 sqm of rentable space (including development projects). Plans call for a continuation of the growth course for the myhive office solutions, whereby the focus for the expansion of the myhive portfolio will remain on the capital cities of the IMMOFINANZ core markets.



