EQS-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Investment

IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ starts preparations for a squeeze-out of S IMMO AG



24-May-2024 / 15:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc announcement

Vienna, 24 May 2024

IMMOFINANZ starts preparations

for a squeeze-out of S IMMO AG

Today, the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG (“IMMOFINANZ”) approved the commencement of preparations for a squeeze-out of S IMMO AG (“S IMMO”) in accordance with the Austrian Squeeze out Act (Gesellschafter-Ausschlussgesetz). In the course of the squeeze-out, shares in S IMMO (AT0000652250) held by minority shareholders shall be transferred to IMMOFINANZ as main shareholder in exchange for appropriate cash compensation.

Together with its parent company CPI Property Group S.A. ("CPIPG"), IMMOFINANZ holds a stake of approximately 88.37% in the share capital of S IMMO (taking into account the treasury shares of S IMMO of approximately 92.54%), meaning that IMMOFINANZ is classified as a main shareholder under the Austrian Squeeze-out Act. The squeeze-out currently relates to 5,246,664 S IMMO shares, which corresponds to approximately 7.13% of the share capital.

Following the completion of preparatory steps, and subject to further legal, tax and financial review, IMMOFINANZ as main shareholder would submit a request to S IMMO to initiate the procedure under the Austrian Squeeze-out Act. The cash compensation for the acquisition of the S IMMO shares will be determined based on a valuation report to be obtained. The squeeze-out will then be submitted for approval at a shareholders' meeting of S IMMO.

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. IMMOFINANZ Group holds more than 500 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.2 billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is a mandatory announcement pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and has been made by IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMOFINANZ) solely for the purpose of disclosing inside information and in connection with a potential squeeze-out at S IMMO AG (“S IMMO”). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or recommendation or an invitation to buy or sell securities of IMMOFINANZ or S IMMO. Conditions and other provisions relating to a squeeze-out will be contained in the documents to be published by IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO by law. The content of these documents is authoritative and IMMOFINANZ expressly recommends that these documents be reviewed.

To the extent this announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning IMMOFINANZ and/or S IMMO, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of IMMOFINANZ. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, but do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by IMMOFINANZ. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

For additional information contact:

Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austriawww.immofinanz.com