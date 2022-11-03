Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:31 2022-11-03 am EDT
11.90 EUR   -1.20%
03:19aImmofinanz Ag : IMMOFINANZ successfully completes further property sales
EQ
09/28Immofinanz : Letter of intent for the sale of the Hungarian office portfolio
EQ
09/28S IMMO AG signed a letter of intent to acquire Hungarian office Porfolio from IMMOFINANZ AG.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ successfully completes further property sales

11/03/2022 | 03:19am EDT
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ successfully completes further property sales

03.11.2022 / 08:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ successfully completes further property sales
 

IMMOFINANZ has successfully completed the sale of additional office properties. Two office buildings in Vienna were sold to the Austrian Winegg Group for an attractive market price of approximately EUR 60 million. These two properties have 7,000 sqm of space in total and are occupied by long-term tenants.

“We are proceeding quickly with the implementation of the portfolio strategy that was approved this past summer with its focus on retail properties and myhive office solutions as well as planned sales with a value of roughly one billion euros. The recent sale of an office building in Prague has now been followed by another important transaction, and we are very pleased with the resulting sale price. Since the strategy was announced, our real estate sales have totalled around 150 million euros. Investors‘ interest in high-quality office properties in central locations is still very high“, explained Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board.

These property sales involve the offices at “Franz Josefs Kai 27” and “Schreyvogelgasse 2“, top locations in Vienna’s inner city with perfect infrastructure.

 

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approximately EUR 5.4 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com

 

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstrasse 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com


03.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1477895

 
End of News EQS News Service

1477895  03.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 365 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2022 106 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 2 442 M 2 409 M 2 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 1 665 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,51x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 16,2%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,04 €
Average target price 18,46 €
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miroslava Gretiaková Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Werner Ertelthalner Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Nemecek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gayatri Narayan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-45.16%1 643
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.20%31 710
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-22.56%23 074
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.62%22 399
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-17.98%21 110
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.27%20 205