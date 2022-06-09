Log in
IMMOFINANZ AG: No support of CPIPG for a dividend payment for the financial year 2021

06/09/2022 | 07:08am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
IMMOFINANZ AG: No support of CPIPG for a dividend payment for the financial year 2021

09-Jun-2022 / 13:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG: No support of CPIPG for a dividend payment for the financial year 2021

IMMOFINANZ AG was informed by its primary shareholder CPI Property Group S.A. (CPIPG) today, that CPIPG has decided not to support a proposal to the upcoming ordinary shareholders’ meeting of IMMOFINANZ for the distribution of a dividend for the financial year 2021. CPIPG suggest motions by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to the shareholders’ meeting that the balance sheet profit stated in the financial statement of IMMOFINANZ AG for the business year 2021 is carried forward in full onto new account.

CPIPG holds a stake of approx. 77% in IMMOFINANZ. The annual shareholder meeting on 12 July 2022 will take place as a virtual meeting according to the Corporate COVID-19 Act and the Corporate COVID-19 Regulation, each as amended.

 

On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. With the new On Top Living brand, IMMOFINANZ is expanding into sustainable and affordable living. The real estate portfolio has a value of approximately EUR 5.2 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com


For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com

09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1372169

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1372169  09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
