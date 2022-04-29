Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/29 04:11:14 am EDT
22.95 EUR   +0.04%
04:03aIMMOFINANZ AG : Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 („Bonds“) (ISIN: XS1551932046)
PU
04:03aNVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:50aIMMOFINANZ AG : Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 ('Bonds') (ISIN: XS1551932046)
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ AG: Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 („Bonds“) (ISIN: XS1551932046)

04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
Terms in capital letters used in this announcement and not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") of the Bonds.

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Bonds issued in January 2017 in the aggregate Principal Amount of EUR 297,200,000 will be redeemed early pursuant to § 5 (c) of the Terms and Conditions. At the time of this announcement, Conversion Rights in relation to Bonds with a Principal Amount of EUR 290,200,000 have already been exercised. As a result, Bonds with a Principal Amount of EUR 7,000,000 currently remain outstanding, representing less than 20% of the aggregate Principal Amount of the Bonds originally issued.

The Call Redemption Date will be 27 June 2022.

The Conversion Period pursuant to § 8 (a) of the Terms and Conditions will end on 13 June 2022. Holders of Bonds are therefore entitled to exercise their Conversion Rights until 13 June 2022, 4:00 p.m. CET, at the latest, pursuant to § 8 (b) of the Terms and Conditions, at the Conversion Price in effect on such date. The Conversion Price as of the date of this notice is EUR 20.6333.

Provided that the Holders of Bonds do not exercise their Conversion Rights as outlined above, the Bonds will be redeemed on the Call Redemption Date at their Principal Amount plus accrued interest.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY OR SUBSCRIBE TO ANY SECURITIES. IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE RESTRICTED BY APPLICABLE LAW. PERSONS WHO RECEIVE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHALL INFORM THEMSELVES ON SUCH RESTRICTIONS AND COMPLY WITH THEM.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 400 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2022 254 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2022 2 311 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 3 174 M 3 340 M 3 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,94 €
Average target price 22,02 €
Spread / Average Target -4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Miroslava Gretiaková Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Werner Ertelthalner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG1.77%3 340
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.91%33 923
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.55%33 618
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.88%32 154
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.25%31 673
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.36%29 658