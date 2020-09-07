Log in
IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/07/2020 | 11:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2020 / 17:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RPR Treasury GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ronny
Last name(s): Pecik
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IMMOFINANZ AG

b) LEI
5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.80 EUR 20000 Units
13.80 EUR 15000 Units
13.79 EUR 15000 Units
13.70 EUR 20000 Units
13.70 EUR 2902 Units
13.70 EUR 12098 Units
13.70 EUR 15000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.75 EUR 100000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


07.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62627  07.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
