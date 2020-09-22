|
IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/22/2020 | 08:50am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.09.2020 / 14:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|RPR Treasury GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Ronny
|Last name(s):
|Pecik
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|13.9 EUR
|50000 Units
|13.6 EUR
|20000 Units
|13.5 EUR
|20000 Units
|13.362324 EUR
|20000 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|13.674968 EUR
|110000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XWBO
|Sales 2020
306 M
360 M
360 M
|Net income 2020
-38,3 M
-45,0 M
-45,0 M
|Net Debt 2020
2 281 M
2 682 M
2 682 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|57,0x
|Yield 2020
|6,09%
|Capitalization
1 554 M
1 823 M
1 826 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|12,5x
|EV / Sales 2021
|12,1x
|Nbr of Employees
|294
|Free-Float
|64,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
21,09 €
|Last Close Price
13,36 €
|Spread / Highest target
102%
|Spread / Average Target
|
57,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
7,78%