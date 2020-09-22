IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.09.2020 / 14:48

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: RPR Treasury GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ronny Last name(s): Pecik Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

IMMOFINANZ AG

b) LEI

5299000DUMZ99SBBX121

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.9 EUR 50000 Units 13.6 EUR 20000 Units 13.5 EUR 20000 Units 13.362324 EUR 20000 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.674968 EUR 110000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

