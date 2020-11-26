Log in
IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/26/2020 | 07:12am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.11.2020 / 13:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Schönauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IMMOFINANZ AG

b) LEI
5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.6 EUR 5000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.6 EUR 5000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange AG
MIC: XWBO


26.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63720  26.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
