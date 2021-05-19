DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM

19.05.2021 / 08:25

IMMOFINANZ AG: Postponement of the ordinary shareholders' meeting

Today IMMOFINANZ published the voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO. Due to the later start of the offer, the previously scheduled date for the ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ falls now within the acceptance period of the offer.

It is planned to hold the ordinary shareholders' meeting on a date after the settlement of the takeover offer.

The postponement ensures that an ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ will take place that is unaffected by the ongoing takeover offer.



In connection with the takeover offer launched by IMMOFINANZ to the shareholders of S IMMO published today, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ have decided to postpone the ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ. It is planned that the ordinary shareholders' meeting is scheduled on a date after the settlement of the takeover offer, in order to ensure from the outset that an ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ is not influenced by the takeover offer.

According to the original timetable of the takeover offer, it would have been clear by the previously scheduled date of the ordinary shareholders' meeting on 18 June whether the offer had been accepted by the S IMMO shareholders. Due to the postponement of the ordinary shareholders' meeting by S IMMO and a longer review of the offer document by the Austrian Takeover Commission, the timetable for the takeover offer has been postponed.

S IMMO group holds approximately 13.38% of IMMOFINANZ shares (re-participation). As explained in the published offer document, the consequence of the completion of the offer is that IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO form a group under corporate law and thus the re-participation - like treasury shares - carries no voting rights at the shareholders' meeting. With regard to this consequence of the settlement of the offer, it is planned that the ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ will take place after the decision of the S IMMO shareholders on the offer as well as the settlement of the offer.

IMMOFINANZ will inform accordingly about the new date of the ordinary shareholders' meeting.



