Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ AG: Potential change in the structure of shareholders and the Executive Board

01/29/2021 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company was informed today that RPR Privatstiftung has concluded a share purchase agreement on the sale of its share in RPPK Immo GmbH with Revenite Austria S.à r.l. today, 29 January 2021.

This share purchase agreement is subject to the condition precedent that EUROVEA Services s.r.o., which holds the second share in RPPK Immo GmbH in addition to RPR Privatstiftung, consents to the transfer by 31 March 2021 at the latest.

In the event that this condition precedent is met, Mr. Ronny Pecik will tender his resignation as a member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG to the Supervisory Board.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
11:14aIMMOFINANZ AG : Potential change in the structure of shareholders and the Execut..
PU
10:59aIMMOFINANZ AG : Potential change in the structure of shareholders and the Execut..
EQ
10:59aDGAP-ADHOC : IMMOFINANZ AG: Potential change in the structure of shareholders an..
DJ
01/20IMMOFINANZ : Investor´s Update Q1-3 2020 (Update January)
PU
01/19IMMOFINANZ : Investor´s Update Q1-3 2020 (Update January).pdf
PU
2020IMMOFINANZ : Investor´s Update Q1-3 2020
PU
2020IMMOFINANZ : Christmas Donation 2020
PU
2020IMMOFINANZ : Directors' Dealings Announcement as of 21 December 2020 (Bettina Br..
PU
2020DGAP-DD : IMMOFINANZ AG english
DJ
2020IMMOFINANZ : expands crisis-resilient STOP SHOP portfolio by eight locations to ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 307 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2020 -62,5 M -75,9 M -75,9 M
Net Debt 2020 2 220 M 2 697 M 2 697 M
P/E ratio 2020 203x
Yield 2020 4,74%
Capitalization 2 096 M 2 541 M 2 546 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,77 €
Last Close Price 17,00 €
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronny Pecik Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG0.18%2 541
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED7.30%40 104
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.77%35 214
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.94%29 156
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.77%27 432
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.19%26 071