Immofinanz AG is an Austria-based real estate company that invests in commercial properties. The Companyâs core activities are the management and development of retail and office properties in selected Central and Eastern European countries. The Company focuses its operations on such markets as Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania and Poland. The Company manages a portfolio of approximately 240 properties, covering rentable space of approximately 1.8 million square meters. In the office sector, the Company concentrates on the capital cities of the core countries and the major office locations in Germany with its international myhive brand. The Company's activities in the retail sector are based on the brands STOP SHOP for retail parks and VIVO! for shopping centers which are designed for secondary and tertiary cities of Central and Eastern Europe.