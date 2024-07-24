IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the o...
July 24, 2024 at 04:43 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 24.07.2024 / 10:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Dublin, Ireland, 23.7.2024
Overview
Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
Person subject to notification obligation
Name: SIH Partners, LLLP
City: Wilmington
Country: United States of America
Name of shareholder(s): Susquehanna International Securities Limited, Susquehanna International Group Limited
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.7.2024
Total positions
% of voting rights
% of voting
through financial/other
Total
rights
instruments (7.B.1 +
Total of
numberof
attached to
7.B.2)
both in
voting rights
shares (7.A)
% (7.A +
of issuer
7.B)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
0,16 %
0,00 %
0,16 %
138 669 711
was crossed / reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
2,35 %
3,38 %
5,73 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
ISIN Code
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133
2018)
2018)
2018)
BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2
0
220 000
0,00 %
0,16 %
SUBTOTAL A
220 000
0,16 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Number of voting
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
rights that may be
% of voting
instrument
Date
Period
acquired if the
rights
instrument is
exercised
SUBTOTAL
B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
Physical /
Number of
% of voting
instrument
Date
Period
Cash
voting
rights
Settlement
rights
SUBTOTAL
B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other
Total of
controlled
directly(%)
instruments held
both
by No.
directly(%)
(%)
SIH Partners, LLLP
2
Susquehanna
1
International Holdings,
LLC
3
Susquehanna Dublin
2
Holdings Limited
4
Susquehanna Europe
2
Holdings Limited
5
Susquehanna
4
0,16 %
0,00 % 0,16 %
International Group
Limited
6
Susquehanna
3
International Securites
Limited
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
Dublin, Ireland am 23.7.2024
24.07.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet:
http://www .immofinanz.com
End of News
EQS News Service
Immofinanz AG is an Austria-based real estate company that invests in commercial properties. The Companyâs core activities are the management and development of retail and office properties in selected Central and Eastern European countries. The Company focuses its operations on such markets as Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania and Poland. The Company manages a portfolio of approximately 240 properties, covering rentable space of approximately 1.8 million square meters. In the office sector, the Company concentrates on the capital cities of the core countries and the major office locations in Germany with its international myhive brand. The Company's activities in the retail sector are based on the brands STOP SHOP for retail parks and VIVO! for shopping centers which are designed for secondary and tertiary cities of Central and Eastern Europe.