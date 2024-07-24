Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 24.07.2024 / 10:36 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Dublin, Ireland, 23.7.2024

Overview

  1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
  2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
  3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: SIH Partners, LLLP

City: Wilmington

Country: United States of America

  1. Name of shareholder(s): Susquehanna International Securities Limited, Susquehanna International Group Limited
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.7.2024
  3. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting

through financial/other

Total

rights

instruments (7.B.1 +

Total of

numberof

attached to

7.B.2)

both in

voting rights

shares (7.A)

% (7.A +

of issuer

7.B)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

0,16 %

0,00 %

0,16 %

138 669 711

was crossed / reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

2,35 %

3,38 %

5,73 %

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

  1. Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

ISIN Code

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133

2018)

2018)

2018)

BörseG

2018)

AT0000A21KS2

0

220 000

0,00 %

0,16 %

SUBTOTAL A

220 000

0,16 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Number of voting

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

rights that may be

% of voting

instrument

Date

Period

acquired if the

rights

instrument is

exercised

SUBTOTAL

B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

Physical /

Number of

% of voting

instrument

Date

Period

Cash

voting

rights

Settlement

rights

SUBTOTAL

B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

  • Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.

Name

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other

Total of

controlled

directly(%)

instruments held

both

by No.

directly(%)

(%)

  • SIH Partners, LLLP

2

Susquehanna

1

International Holdings,

LLC

3

Susquehanna Dublin

2

Holdings Limited

4

Susquehanna Europe

2

Holdings Limited

5

Susquehanna

4

0,16 %

0,00 % 0,16 %

International Group

Limited

6

Susquehanna

3

International Securites

Limited

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

Dublin, Ireland am 23.7.2024

24.07.2024 CET/CEST

Language:

English

Company:

IMMOFINANZ AG

Wienerbergstraße 9

1100 Vienna

Austria

Internet:

http://www .immofinanz.com

