  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
12.92 EUR   +7.58%
Immofinanz : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Klaus Umek)
PU
Immofinanz Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
IMMOFINANZ takes another step to optimise portfolio
EQ
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/31/2023 | 11:20am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.03.2023 / 17:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  30.3.2023

 

Overview

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Klaus Umek

4. Name of shareholder(s): Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P., UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund UCITS

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.3.2023

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
1,19 %		  
2,87 %		  
4,06 %		  
138 669 711
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
0,00 %		  
0,00 %		  
0,00 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2 360 303 1 287 938 0,26 % 0,93 %
SUBTOTAL A 1 648 241 1,19 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Call Option April 2023 - December 2023 Anytime 3 986 400 2,87 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 3 986 400 2,87 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Klaus Umek        
2 Petrus Advisers Ltd. 1      
3 Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc. 2      
4 Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 3      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The numbers included in items 7.A and 7.B.1 contain voting rights from 279,356 shares and from 900,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund UCITS. These voting rights have been included in this notification for full transparency only. Neither is UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund UCITS directly or indirectly controlled by Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd, nor can Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. exercise such voting rights in their discretion. Rather, Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd can only issue recommendations on how to vote such voting rights.

 

 London am  30.3.2023


31.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1598807  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
