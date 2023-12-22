EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.12.2023 / 21:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 22.12.2023 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Klaus Umek 4. Name of shareholder(s): Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.12.2023 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

1,06 %

4,40 %

5,46 %

138 669 711 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,60 %

2,96 %

3,56 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 1 466 660 1,06 % SUBTOTAL A 1 466 660 1,06 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Call Option March 2024 - December 2024 Anytime 6 100 000 4,40 % SUBTOTAL B.1 6 100 000 4,40 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Klaus Umek 2 Petrus Advisers Ltd. 1 3 Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc. 2 4 Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 3 1,05 % 4,40 % 5,45 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 240,053 shares and from 500 000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as at 22 December 2023. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification, but are merely disclosed in this section 10 of this notification for full transparency only. The 1,06% voting rights from shares notified under section 7.A (indirect) are indirectly held or attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. (and, thus, indirectly held by Klaus Umek as notifying person) as follows: 0.01% are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on voting proxies granted by natural persons; 0.34% are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on a voting proxy related to parts of the shares notified under section 8 as being directly held by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P., 0.71% are indirectly held by Petrus Advisers Ltd. via Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. (i.e., the shares notified under section 8 as being directly held by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. that are not covered by the voting proxy mentioned above). London am 22.12.2023

22.12.2023 CET/CEST

