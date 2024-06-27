IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 27, 2024 at 05:11 am EDT
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.06.2024 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Dublin, Ireland, 26.6.2024
Overview
1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: SIH Partners, LLLP City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: United States
4. Name of shareholder(s): Susquehanna International Securities Limited,
Susquehanna International Group Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.6.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
2,35 %
3,38 %
5,73 %
138 669 711
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2
3 257 485
2,35 %
SUBTOTAL A
3 257 485
2,35 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
CALL OPTION
19/07/2024 - 19/12/2025
Anytime
837 900
0,60 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
837 900
0,60 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
PUT OPTION
19/07/2024 - 20/12/2024
Anytime
Physisch
2 978 500
2,15 %
STOCK FUTURE
20/09/2024
20/09/2024
Cash
875 000
0,63 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
3 853 500
2,78 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
SIH Partners, LLLP
2
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC
1
3
Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited
2
4
Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited
2
5
Susquehanna International Group Limited
4
0,17 %
0,17 %
6
Susquehanna International Securities Limited
3
2,18 %
3,38 %
5,56 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
Immofinanz AG is an Austria-based real estate company that invests in commercial properties. The Companyâs core activities are the management and development of retail and office properties in selected Central and Eastern European countries. The Company focuses its operations on such markets as Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania and Poland. The Company manages a portfolio of approximately 240 properties, covering rentable space of approximately 1.8 million square meters. In the office sector, the Company concentrates on the capital cities of the core countries and the major office locations in Germany with its international myhive brand. The Company's activities in the retail sector are based on the brands STOP SHOP for retail parks and VIVO! for shopping centers which are designed for secondary and tertiary cities of Central and Eastern Europe.