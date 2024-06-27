EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.06.2024 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Dublin, Ireland,  26.6.2024

 

Overview

 

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: SIH Partners, LLLP
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: United States

4. Name of shareholder(s): Susquehanna International Securities Limited,
Susquehanna International Group Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.6.2024

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
2,35 %		  
3,38 %		  
5,73 %		  
138 669 711
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
 		  
 		  
 		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2   3 257 485   2,35 %
SUBTOTAL A 3 257 485 2,35 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
CALL OPTION 19/07/2024 - 19/12/2025 Anytime 837 900 0,60 %
   SUBTOTAL B.1 837 900 0,60 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
PUT OPTION 19/07/2024 - 20/12/2024 Anytime Physisch 2 978 500 2,15 %
STOCK FUTURE 20/09/2024 20/09/2024 Cash 875 000 0,63 %
    SUBTOTAL B.2 3 853 500 2,78 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.NameDirectly controlled by No.Shares held  directly (%)Financial/other instruments held  directly (%)Total of both (%)
1 SIH Partners, LLLP        
2 Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC 1      
3 Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited 2      
4 Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited 2      
5 Susquehanna International Group Limited 4 0,17 %   0,17 %
6 Susquehanna International Securities Limited 3 2,18 % 3,38 % 5,56 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 

 Dublin, Ireland am  26.6.2024

 


27.06.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet:http://www.immofinanz.com

 
